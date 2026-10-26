Jets Week 7 Stats & Notes | Omar Cooper Jr.'s Big Plays, Geno Smith's Efficiency & More

Offense
Geno Smith
QB Geno Smith completed 76.7% of his passes (23/30) for 287 yards and three touchdowns in Sunday's contest, marking his second game this season with 250+ passing yards, a 75.0%+ completion rate, and three+ touchdowns.
- Smith is the first NFL quarterback to hit all three of those marks in two games this season, and he joins Ken O'Brien as the only quarterbacks in franchise history to record multiple games of all three marks in a single season.
- Among the 32 quarterbacks with 100+ attempts this season, Smith ranks third in completion percentage (70.0%) and seventh in passer rating (105.2).
- In Jets history (since 1970), his 70.0% completion percentage and 105.2 passer rating are the highest and second-highest all-time through seven games (min. 100 attempts).
Omar Cooper Jr.
WR Omar Cooper Jr. is the first player in over 40 seasons to record multiple games of 100+ receiving yards and a receiving touchdown within their first three career games, and the first ever to do so in consecutive games.
- He's just the sixth NFL player since the merger to record consecutive 100+ yard receiving games within their first three career games, and the first since Puka Nacua (2023).
- He's the first Jet rookie to record consecutive 100+ yard receiving games since Al Toon (1985).Cooper's 248 receiving yards are the 25th most by a player in their first three career games in NFL history (since 1970), and the most by a Jet in that same stretch.
- Cooper has 218 receiving yards over the last two weeks, the fourth-most in the league behind only Jacon Smith-Njigba (SEA), Malik Nabers (NYG), and Luther Burden (CHI).
- Among the 166 receivers with at least 10 receptions this season, Cooper's 5.06 yards per route ranks first. It's the highest mark by a receiver in their first three career games since the stat was first tracked in 2016.
Mason Taylor
TE Mason Taylor caught two touchdowns in Sunday's game, the first multi-touchdown game of his career, adding 62 yards on five receptions, plus a two-point conversion.
- At 22 years and 170 days old, Taylor is the youngest tight end in franchise history with multiple receiving touchdowns in a game (Stats Perform).
- Taylor is just the seventh tight end this season to record 50+ receiving yards and two+ receiving touchdowns in the same game and the eighth Jets tight end ever to do so since 1970.
- Taylor's 369 career receiving yards are the fifth-most by a Jet tight end through 18 career games since the merger. He joins Dustin Keller as the only Jet tight ends since the merger to total 350+ yards and three+ touchdowns on 50+ receptions.
Braelon Allen
RB Braelon Allen rushed for 104 yards on 17 carries in Week Seven, adding 30 yards on six receptions.
- Allen has started every game since Week Four. In that stretch, he's posted the second-most rushing yards in the NFL (357) behind only Bucky Irving (TB; 378) and the eighth-most yards from scrimmage (421).
- His 14 carries of 10+ yards as the starter since Week Four are the most in the NFL, leading a top three that includes James Cook (BUF) and Jamyr Gibbs (DET).
- He has notched two 100+ yard rushing games since Week One, one of only seven running backs in the league to do so.
- He has recorded 100+ yards from scrimmage in three of his last four starts since Week Four, joining Malik Nabers (NYG), Jaylen Warren (PIT), Bijan Robinson (ATL), and Jaxon Smith-Njigba (SEA) as the only players in the league to do so.
- Allen is the first Jet to notch 100+ scrimmage yards in three of his first six career starts since Clark Gaines in 1976.
Defense
David Bailey
EDGE David Bailey registered a 0.5 sack vs. MIA (10/25), extending his season and career total to 5.5, in addition to four tackles, including one tackle for loss.
- Bailey joins Pro Football Hall of Famer Brian Urlacher as the only players this century to register 5.5 sacks and 35 tackles within their first seven career games.
- Bailey was credited by TruMedia with five pressures in Week Seven, bringing his season total to 34, the fifth-most in the league behind only Will Anderson Jr. (41), Aidan Hutchinson (39), Dallas Turner (39), and Nik Bonnito (36), and the most pressures by a player in their first seven career games since the stat was first tracked in 2016.
- His 20.0% pressure rate is the third highest in the league among all players with 100 pass rush snaps.
- Bailey's 14 run stops this season are tied for the fourth-most among all edge rushers in the league, according to Next Gen Stats).
Kingsley Enagbare
EDGE Kingsley Enagbare registered a 0.5 sack, sharing one with Bailey, in addition to four pressures, three run stops, and six tackles. He finished the game with a 21.2% pressure rate and a 12.5% run stop rate.
- Enagbare owns a 13.0% run stop rate this season, the third-highest among all edge rushers with at least 90 run defense snaps.
- Together with his 11.9% pressure rate, Enagbare joins Barryn Sorrell as the only edge rushers this season with a 13.0%+ run stop rate and an 11.0%+ pressure rate.
D'Angelo Ponds
CB D'Angelo Ponds allowed just 0.4 yards per snap on 12 coverage snaps, according to Next Gen Stats.
Dane Belton
S Dane Belton registered nine tackles vs. MIA, extending his season total to 55, the most on the team and the most by a Jet safety after seven games since 2014 (Dawan Landry).
- Among all safeties this season, Belton ranks second in tackles (55), tied first in pressures (seven), and first in run stops (15).
Jamien Sherwood
LB Jamien Sherwood finished the contest vs. MIA with eight tackles, including two tackles for loss, and two passes defensed.
- It marked his 24th eight+ tackle game dating back to 2024, his first as a full-time starter, tied for the fourth-most in the league and sharing a top 10 with teammate Demario Davis (23).
- His 24 games with eight+ tackles are the seventh-most by a Jet this century and only two shy of tying Jonathan Vilma.
Special Teams
Jason Sanders
K Jason Sanders became the 82nd player in NFL History to make 200 career field goals with his 33-yarder in the fourth quarter.
Malachi Moore
S Malachi Moore is one of only two players to register a tackle on special teams in every game this season, joining Zaire Barnes (NYG).
- He's the first Jet to register a tackle on special teams in each of the first seven games this century, and his seven game streak is tied for the longest by a Jet in that same stretch.
Austin McNamara
P Austin McNamara downed both of his punts inside the 20 and one inside the 10 vs. MIA.
- On the season, McNamara has now downed six punts inside the 10, tied for the third-most among all NFL punters.