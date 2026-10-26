Jets Week 7 Stats & Notes | Omar Cooper Jr.'s Big Plays, Geno Smith's Efficiency & More

Defense

David Bailey

EDGE David Bailey registered a 0.5 sack vs. MIA (10/25), extending his season and career total to 5.5, in addition to four tackles, including one tackle for loss.

Bailey joins Pro Football Hall of Famer Brian Urlacher as the only players this century to register 5.5 sacks and 35 tackles within their first seven career games.

Bailey was credited by TruMedia with five pressures in Week Seven, bringing his season total to 34, the fifth-most in the league behind only Will Anderson Jr. (41), Aidan Hutchinson (39), Dallas Turner (39), and Nik Bonnito (36), and the most pressures by a player in their first seven career games since the stat was first tracked in 2016.

His 20.0% pressure rate is the third highest in the league among all players with 100 pass rush snaps.

Bailey's 14 run stops this season are tied for the fourth-most among all edge rushers in the league, according to Next Gen Stats).

Kingsley Enagbare

EDGE Kingsley Enagbare registered a 0.5 sack, sharing one with Bailey, in addition to four pressures, three run stops, and six tackles. He finished the game with a 21.2% pressure rate and a 12.5% run stop rate.

Enagbare owns a 13.0% run stop rate this season, the third-highest among all edge rushers with at least 90 run defense snaps.

Together with his 11.9% pressure rate, Enagbare joins Barryn Sorrell as the only edge rushers this season with a 13.0%+ run stop rate and an 11.0%+ pressure rate.

D'Angelo Ponds

CB D'Angelo Ponds allowed just 0.4 yards per snap on 12 coverage snaps, according to Next Gen Stats.

Dane Belton

S Dane Belton registered nine tackles vs. MIA, extending his season total to 55, the most on the team and the most by a Jet safety after seven games since 2014 (Dawan Landry).

Among all safeties this season, Belton ranks second in tackles (55), tied first in pressures (seven), and first in run stops (15).

Jamien Sherwood

LB Jamien Sherwood finished the contest vs. MIA with eight tackles, including two tackles for loss, and two passes defensed.