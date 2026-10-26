3 Takeaways | Second-Half Adjustments Sparked Jets Against Dolphins

It was a shaky first half for the Jets in their 28-25 loss to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday at MetLife Stadium, but in the second-half adjustments helped the Green & White to a rally that fell just short.

Here are 3 takeaways from the Week 7 game.

'Almost Better Than Not Close'

The Jets allowed 21-first-half points, including a touchdown at the end of the half after the Dolphins ran a 15-play, 91-yard drive that took nearly 9 minutes.

"We certainly want to be better in the red zone because I think in all of those situations, we had a chance to stop them in the red zone and we didn't," LB Demario Davis said. "If you're able to hold them to three points in those situations, it makes a big difference."

But in the second half the Jets forced the Dolphins to punt three times, which helped the offense claw back as the Green & White scored 18 second-half points.

"The way we responded in the second half reflects the character of this team and what we're building," Davis said. "Certainly, you don't want to be in a situation where you keep coming up with an almost situation but almost is better than not close at all."

Davis understands the frustration from fans but does not believe the team is going in the "wrong direction."