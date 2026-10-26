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3 Takeaways | Second-Half Adjustments Sparked Jets Against Dolphins

TE Mason Taylor & RB Braelon Allen Had Strong Performances in Loss

Oct 26, 2026 at 09:30 AM
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Amanda Vogt

EDITORIAL CONTRIBUTOR

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It was a shaky first half for the Jets in their 28-25 loss to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday at MetLife Stadium, but in the second-half adjustments helped the Green & White to a rally that fell just short.

Here are 3 takeaways from the Week 7 game.

'Almost Better Than Not Close'
The Jets allowed 21-first-half points, including a touchdown at the end of the half after the Dolphins ran a 15-play, 91-yard drive that took nearly 9 minutes.

"We certainly want to be better in the red zone because I think in all of those situations, we had a chance to stop them in the red zone and we didn't," LB Demario Davis said. "If you're able to hold them to three points in those situations, it makes a big difference."

But in the second half the Jets forced the Dolphins to punt three times, which helped the offense claw back as the Green & White scored 18 second-half points.

"The way we responded in the second half reflects the character of this team and what we're building," Davis said. "Certainly, you don't want to be in a situation where you keep coming up with an almost situation but almost is better than not close at all."

Davis understands the frustration from fans but does not believe the team is going in the "wrong direction."

"When you're building, you have to have an understanding of what it means to lay a foundation," Davis said. "And I think when you watch our team … despite our record you see the way guys are fighting and that means something."

Game Photos | Jets vs Dolphins | Week 7

See the best photos from the Jets game against the Dolphins in Week 7.

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National TE Day Standout
Sunday was National Tight Ends Day and the Jets had a standout performance from TE Mason Taylor with 2 TDs and a 2-point conversion reception.

Taylor is the first Jets tight end with multiple TD receptions in a single game since C.J. Uzomah in 2022.

The second-year TE had 5 receptions for 62 yards, both season highs, in his fifth game this season. Taylor missed Weeks 3 and 4 against the Lions and the Bears with a thumb injury.

The Jets' offense used multiple TE personnel sets on 47.1% of plays. This season the Green & White has averaged 6.5 yards per play in with 2 TEs on the field in 12 personnel, which is in the top 19% of the league according to Tru Media.

QB Geno Smith said Taylor played "a great game," and that the entire unit "fought to the end."

"We've been in every game that we've played in," Smith said. "That's the NFL. Most of these games come down to one score and for us as a team, like I said, we're learning. These are all lessons. So, we've got to take it all in stride."

Braelon Allen Continues Streak
After NFL Network's Kyle Brandt awarded RB Braelon Allen the "Angry Runs" scepter, the third-year back kept rushing hard. For the third straight game, Allen recorded 100-plus scrimmage yards, tying Breece Hall (2023) and Jamison Crowder (2020) for the longest streak by a Jet over the last 10 years according to Stats Perform.

Allen had 104 rushing yards on 17 attempts, averaging 6.1 yards per carry, his highest mark of the season. In the passing game, Allen added 30 yards on 6 receptions, which were also season highs.

Through the first seven weeks of the season, Allen's 418 rushing yards are the third-most by a Jets running back age 22 or younger.

Allen's longest rush of the afternoon was 27 yards down the right sideline on the Jets' first play in the second half. He rushed around a block made by TE Jeremy Ruckert and broke a tackle by CB Chris Johnson just over the line of scrimmage before breaking free down the sideline and into Miami territory.

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