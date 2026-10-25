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Jets QB Geno Smith Reflects on the Learning Curve After Loss to Dolphins

Veteran Passer Threw for 287 Yards and 3 TDs in Defeat

Oct 25, 2026 at 06:59 PM
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Eric Allen

Senior Reporter

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Jets QB Geno Smith had a productive afternoon through the air against the Dolphins, but the veteran passer and his teammates couldn't overcome an early deficit in a 28-25 loss to their AFC East rivals Sunday afternoon at MetLife Stadium.

"We're learning," Smith said. "These are all lessons. So, we've got to take it all in stride. That's the way it goes. I've been in this league long enough to know that tides can turn at any time. So, for us, it's about the process, staying focused on the process and getting back to work."

For the third consecutive week, the Jets scored on their opening possession. Smith quickly answered a Dolphins' touchdown, 4-play, 65-yard drive, that featured a 52-yard connection to rookie WR Omar Cooper Jr. on their first play from scrimmage. He ended the drive with the first of his 2 TDs to TE Mason Taylor – a 13-yarder.

Then trailing 14-7, Smith had the Jets knocking at the door on their second possession. On first-and-10 from the Miami 21, Smith was intercepted by S Michael Taaffe on a pass intended for Taylor.

"I think we scored on the first drive and then we're moving the ball and had a turnover there," Smith said. "From that point, it was a back-and-forth game. It really came down to the end of the game. For us as an offense, we like a chance to finish in that situation. For us, we've got to maximize every single drive, every opportunity and get touchdowns. Today we did a better job, but it wasn't enough."

Smith led three scoring drives in the second half. After a 3-yard scoring toss to Cooper Jr., the Jets had a golden opportunity to tie the game at 21 in the fourth quarter. But FB Andrew Beck and RB Braelon Allen were stopped in the backfield on consecutive plays before Smith was sacked on third down by Chop Robinson.

"You're going to kick a field goal regardless," Smith said. "There was nothing there. You've got to take the sack right there and not force the ball and give your team a chance to get points."

Smith finished 23 of 30 for 287 yards with 3 TDs and 1 INT. He hit Taylor from 13 yards out with 3:24 remaining and cut the Miami lead to 28-25 on a 2-point conversion to the second-year TE. For the second consecutive week, Cooper had 100-plus yards and 1 TD while Taylor had 2 receiving TDs for the first time as a pro.

"I thought those guys played a great game," Smith said, referring to Cooper and Taylor. "Obviously, we all can do a lot better in some areas, but they made plays when necessary. We all fought to the end, but it just wasn't enough."

Eight Jets pass catchers were targeted against the Dolphins and seven had catches. Wideout Garrett Wilson was targeted three times and had 2 catches for 26 yards.

"You have a No. 1 receiver with the talent that Garrett has, they're going to try to find ways to take him out of the games," Smith said. "So, all of us have got to do a better job of making sure that he gets more targets, especially early, that we can get him the ball. We see other guys who will be open and make plays as you saw today, because of so much emphasis on stopping Garrett."

With the loss, Smith and the Jets fell to 2-5 while the Dolphins (1-5) secured their first victory of the season.

"It's the NFL," Smith said. "Record is, again, a result of how you finish games and how you ultimately play in games. Every guy in this league is deserving and you can be beat on any given week, by any given team. I think we all know that. Hats off to them for coming in and doing what they needed to do. And for us as a team, we've got to finish better."

Game Photos | Jets vs Dolphins | Week 7

See the best photos from the Jets game against the Dolphins in Week 7.

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