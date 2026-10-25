Jets QB Geno Smith Reflects on the Learning Curve After Loss to Dolphins

"I thought those guys played a great game," Smith said, referring to Cooper and Taylor. "Obviously, we all can do a lot better in some areas, but they made plays when necessary. We all fought to the end, but it just wasn't enough."

Eight Jets pass catchers were targeted against the Dolphins and seven had catches. Wideout Garrett Wilson was targeted three times and had 2 catches for 26 yards.

"You have a No. 1 receiver with the talent that Garrett has, they're going to try to find ways to take him out of the games," Smith said. "So, all of us have got to do a better job of making sure that he gets more targets, especially early, that we can get him the ball. We see other guys who will be open and make plays as you saw today, because of so much emphasis on stopping Garrett."

With the loss, Smith and the Jets fell to 2-5 while the Dolphins (1-5) secured their first victory of the season.