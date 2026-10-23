 Skip to main content
Advertising

The Jets-Dolphins 'Slow Bowl' | Safeties Coach Ryan Slowik Faces Brother Bobby, Miami's Offensive Coordinator

Ryan Slowik: 'Coaching Was Something We Always Believed We Would Get Into'

Oct 23, 2026 at 09:20 AM
Author Image
Amanda Vogt

EDITORIAL CONTRIBUTOR

Slowik

Football is a Slowik family affair, but this week, as the Jets prepare to face the Dolphins, safeties coach Ryan Slowik won't be speaking to his brother Bobby, Miami's offensive coordinator, much.

"We'll occasionally actually talk on the phone once every few weeks; we'll text every week but as far as this week, the last communication we had via text had to be last Saturday," Ryan said. "It stopped after that, but we'll pick it back up after the game."

This isn't the first time Ryan and Bobby have faced each other, but it is the first time since they were both on the same coaching staff. Ryan was Miami's defensive backs and passing game specialist last season, and Bobby was the senior passing game coordinator before being promoted to OC this season.

"One of the main reasons I came here last year was because Ryan was here and had been here, and that was a really cool experience and opportunity for me," Bobby said. "Now to be enemies again for a few weeks through the course of the season, it's been fun."

HC Aaron Glenn joked that it's the "Slow-Bowl," but Ryan hasn't made a big deal about it to the team.

"He is trying to downplay it," DC Brian Duker, who also coached with the Slowik brothers last season in Miami, said. "We are trying to poke and prod him into it for fun."

Ryan is the older brother by 7 years, and coaching was always the destination for him and Bobby. Their father, Bob Slowik, had a lengthy NFL coaching career and was a defensive coordinator for five of the six different teams he worked with. Now, after a brief retirement, he's back coaching for the Calgary Stampeders in the Canadian Football League.

Practice Gallery | Autumn in Florham Park: Jets Continue Practice in Classic Helmets Ahead of Miami Matchup

See photos of the Jets on the practice field ahead of their Week 7 matchup with the Dolphins.

Gallery thumb
1 / 58
_DG56342
2 / 58
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
_DG56451
3 / 58
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
_DG56176
4 / 58
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
_DG56207
5 / 58
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
_DG55847
6 / 58
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
_DG56576
7 / 58
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
_DG56596
8 / 58
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
_DG56325
9 / 58
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
_DG56111
10 / 58
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
_DG56436
11 / 58
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
_DG55951
12 / 58
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
_DG56362
13 / 58
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
_DG56263
14 / 58
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
_DG56182
15 / 58
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
_DG17384
16 / 58
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
_DG56547
17 / 58
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
_DG56527
18 / 58
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
_DG56519
19 / 58
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
_DG56578
20 / 58
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
_DG56485
21 / 58
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
_DG56460
22 / 58
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
_DG55989
23 / 58
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
_DG56458
24 / 58
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
_DG56395
25 / 58
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
_DG56317
26 / 58
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
_DG56283
27 / 58
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
_DG56234
28 / 58
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
_DG56228
29 / 58
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
_DG56162
30 / 58
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
_DG56080
31 / 58
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
_DG56052
32 / 58
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
_DG56033
33 / 58
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
_DG56003
34 / 58
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
_DG55961
35 / 58
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
_DG55954
36 / 58
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
_DG55890
37 / 58
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
_DG55886
38 / 58
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
_DG55856
39 / 58
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
_DG55835
40 / 58
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
_DG55831
41 / 58
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
_DG55791
42 / 58
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
_DG17446
43 / 58
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
_DG17419
44 / 58
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
_DG17346
45 / 58
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
_DG17336
46 / 58
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
_DG17314
47 / 58
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
_DG17259
48 / 58
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
_DG17249
49 / 58
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
_DG17233
50 / 58
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
_DG17230
51 / 58
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
_DG17224
52 / 58
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
_DG17204
53 / 58
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
_DG17187
54 / 58
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
_DG17165
55 / 58
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
_DG17158
56 / 58
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
_DG17143
57 / 58
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
_DG17145
58 / 58
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

"We both played football since we could remember, we always wanted to be around football and coaching was the next best thing if you can't play," Ryan said. "It was always something that we believed we would get into."

Bobby deviated from his brother and father to the offensive side of the ball. He played wide receiver in college, and Ryan said offense was his brother's "first love." But when he first started coaching in the NFL, Bobby worked under Mike Shanahan as a defensive assistant because "one of the big things they do with the younger coaches is try to flip the sides of the ball for you so you get experience learning how to attack each side."

Ryan had his NFL coaching start with the Denver Broncos in 2005 as a defensive assistant and prior to joining the Jets' staff, he spent four seasons with the Dolphins - two of which were with Duker.

"[He's] very reliable, hardworking, does a great job with his players, invests in them tremendously," Duker said. "Obviously, have a history with him and was excited for the ability to bring him here as well."

According to Glenn, Slowik has a flair with his demonstrations.

"He has the mentality that you want as a coach, you can tell that they guys gravitate to him when he's coaching," Glenn said.

Minkah Fitzpatrick, who started his career in Miami and was with the Dolphins again last season before signing with the Jets in free agency, said Slowik always provides a lot of insight and experience.

"He brings a lot of energy," Fitzpatrick said. "He starts off pretty mellow but then slowly builds up."

Dolphins QB Malik Willis had no idea Bobby would be facing his brother until he figured it out before a practice during Miami's bye week.

"I was like 'Oh that's crazy. Y'all going at it?''' Willis said. "And he's like 'No, we're chilling, but we can't talk this week.'"

No other Slowik will be in attendance for this edition of the sibling matchup since both of their kids have youth sports tournaments over the weekend.

"It'll just be him and me, that's it," Ryan said.

"There'll be a few jabs. Maybe I'll see him at midfield and give him a sucker punch or something, you know what I mean," Bobby said with a laugh.

Fitzpatrick said the "Slow Bowl" was in one of the first presentations this week, and he thought it was "really cool that there's a little bragging rights within the home that's up for grabs," but that isn't on Ryan's mind.

"I got a laugh out of it," Ryan said. "It's not the first time I've heard that either. But obviously, it's not about me and him, it's about the Jets versus Dolphins."

Related Content

news

What is the Next Step for the Jets Offense as it Gets Healthy?

Green & White Return Home for AFC East Clash with Dolphins

news

Ways to Watch and Stream | Jets vs. Dolphins

Broadcast and Stream Info for Sunday's AFC East Home Game Against the Dolphins

news

Jets-Dolphins Game Preview | 'We're Right at the Cusp of It'

Green & White Host Division Rival Sunday at 1 p.m.

news

Jets Injury Report | Week 7 vs. Dolphins - Thursday

RB Breece Hall (Quad) Limited at Practice

news

Jets OC Frank Reich Sees a Lot of Room for Improvement

Awaiting a Full Complement of Weapons, Better 2-Minute and Red Zone Play 'That Starts With Me'

news

Jets WR Omar Cooper Jr. Named Pepsi Rookie of the Week

QB Geno Smith: 'He's a Playmaker"

news

Rookie WR Omar Cooper Jr.: Jets Are on the 'Right Track'

Leading a Draft Class That Is Crucial to a Green & White Turnaround

news

Garrett Wilson Has Roared into the Season, but His WR Room, Offense & Team Come First

Jets' Premier Wideout Leads AFC in Receptions Through 6 Weeks, Is on Pace for Personal Pass-Catching Bests

news

Jets Ready for First Home AFC East Test Against Dolphins

HC Aaron Glenn and Miami HC Jeff Hafley Worked Together in Cleveland in 2014-15

news

WR Adonai Mitchell and LG Dylan Parham Return to Practice for Jets

Ahead of Sunday's Matchup with the Dolphins, Head Coach Aaron Glenn Provides an Update on RB Breece Hall

news

Jets Injury Report | Week 7 vs. Dolphins - Wednesday

WR Adonai Mitchell & G Dylan Parham Begin Week as Limited Participants

Advertising