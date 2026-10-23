The Jets-Dolphins 'Slow Bowl' | Safeties Coach Ryan Slowik Faces Brother Bobby, Miami's Offensive Coordinator

Football is a Slowik family affair, but this week, as the Jets prepare to face the Dolphins, safeties coach Ryan Slowik won't be speaking to his brother Bobby, Miami's offensive coordinator, much.

"We'll occasionally actually talk on the phone once every few weeks; we'll text every week but as far as this week, the last communication we had via text had to be last Saturday," Ryan said. "It stopped after that, but we'll pick it back up after the game."

This isn't the first time Ryan and Bobby have faced each other, but it is the first time since they were both on the same coaching staff. Ryan was Miami's defensive backs and passing game specialist last season, and Bobby was the senior passing game coordinator before being promoted to OC this season.

"One of the main reasons I came here last year was because Ryan was here and had been here, and that was a really cool experience and opportunity for me," Bobby said. "Now to be enemies again for a few weeks through the course of the season, it's been fun."

HC Aaron Glenn joked that it's the "Slow-Bowl," but Ryan hasn't made a big deal about it to the team.

"He is trying to downplay it," DC Brian Duker, who also coached with the Slowik brothers last season in Miami, said. "We are trying to poke and prod him into it for fun."