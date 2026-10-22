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Jets WR Omar Cooper Jr. Named Pepsi Rookie of the Week

QB Geno Smith: ‘He’s a Playmaker”

Oct 22, 2026 at 11:00 AM
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Amanda Vogt

EDITORIAL CONTRIBUTOR

Cooper Jr. ROW 16x9 2

After returning to action against the Patriots and leading the Jets with 6 receptions, 103 receiving yards and a TD, Omar Cooper Jr. was named the Pepsi Rookie of the Week. Cooper flashed in his first game back after sustaining an ankle injury in Week 1 that put him on the reserved/injured list.

"What he did is showcase who he is," QB Geno Smith said. "He's a playmaker. He's a guy who finds ways to make catches, and the tough catches, he makes them look easy."

Smith found Cooper downfield for a 48-yard TD in the third quarter at New England. The rookie wideout ran a post route and split safeties Kevin Byard and Craig Woodson to make the catch in the end zone. Cooper averaged 17.2 yards per reception, becoming the fifth Jets rookie to average 15-plus yards per catch in a single game in the last 10 seasons, according to Stats Perform.

Cooper and rookie TE Kenyon Sadiq, who was the belt winner in Week 3, are the third rookie tandem in Jets history to each record a 100-yard receiving game in a season. Cooper and Sadiq are the only rookie teammates in NFL history to each have 100-yard receiving games in their first three career games.

"It was good to get Coop back," HC Aaron Glenn said. "For him to come out in his first outing and have over 100 yards, I thought that was outstanding...He's going to be a player that's going to help us as we continue to progress during the season."

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