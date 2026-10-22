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Jets OC Frank Reich Sees a Lot of Room for Improvement

Awaiting a Full Complement of Weapons, Better 2-Minute and Red Zone Play ‘That Starts With Me’

Oct 22, 2026 at 04:05 PM
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Jack Bell

NYJETS.COM CONTRIBUTOR

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When the Jets' philosophy emphasizes a "1-0 mentality," there's not a lot of time to look in the rearview mirror when there's a long road ahead.

After last week's loss at New England and a chance to review and dissect the game tape, the analysis from OC Frank Reich on Thursday was short and to the point.

"We've had, obviously, an opportunity to get through the game film from last week, kind of flush that, learn from it, correct the mistakes, get focused on the Dolphins this week, a good defense," Reich said. "They've got playmakers on all three levels, speed on the edge, two linebackers are really good players and then the secondary, very good secondary."

While the Green & White has scored 6 TDs on 14 trips (37.5%) to the red zone, the offense has a healthy number of scores from explosive plays, including the 48-yard TD pass from QB Geno Smith to rookie WR Omar Cooper Jr. last week.

"I'm encouraged by Geno's and the guys' production outside the red zone.  We've had a bunch of touchdowns outside the red zone, I think that's a good sign of some things," he said. " So, there's some really good foundational pieces as well. I'm very aware of the areas where I and we need to be better and trust me, we're working hard to get better in those areas and look forward to those opportunities to prove that."

Reich touched on the challenge for him and the offense to sort out difficulties during the 2 minutes at the end of halves and of games, plus struggles inside the opponent's 20-yard line -- the red zone.

"The red zone again, red zone, third down, short yardage, on those, there needs to be improvement there in every way." Reich said. "And again, as a coordinator, that starts with me."

Reich's offense has yet to have its full its full complement of skill players available in the first 6 games this season. WR Adonai Mitchell (4 games), Cooper Jr. (4 games), RB Breece Hall (3 games), and TE Mason Taylor (2 games) have missed a combined 13 games. The status of Mitchell (finger) and Hall (quad) remains fluid ahead of Sunday's game against long-time AFC East rival Miami at MetLife Stadium. Cooper eclipsed 100 yards receiving including a long TD pass from Smith last week and Taylor (thumb injury) has returned.

"I think Coop's a complete receiver, I mean, I think he can do everything," Reich said. "And you consider he was hurt, he was out and he just came back, and how well he played. Sadiq had a good game a few weeks ago and Breece is our bell cow along with Garrett [Wilson].

"And then the prospect of getting AD [Mitchell] back, who's dynamic and also very versatile, can go deep, he can do the stuff underneath. We feel really good about our weapons. And so when they're all healthy and when we're getting things going, I feel very good about better production, more points. But we got to work. We got to earn every yard. We got to earn every point."

Practice Gallery | Jets Back on the Practice Field in Classic Helmets

See photos of the Jets on the practice field ahead of their Week 7 matchup with the Dolphins.

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