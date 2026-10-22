Jets OC Frank Reich Sees a Lot of Room for Improvement

Reich touched on the challenge for him and the offense to sort out difficulties during the 2 minutes at the end of halves and of games, plus struggles inside the opponent's 20-yard line -- the red zone.

"The red zone again, red zone, third down, short yardage, on those, there needs to be improvement there in every way." Reich said. "And again, as a coordinator, that starts with me."

Reich's offense has yet to have its full its full complement of skill players available in the first 6 games this season. WR Adonai Mitchell (4 games), Cooper Jr. (4 games), RB Breece Hall (3 games), and TE Mason Taylor (2 games) have missed a combined 13 games. The status of Mitchell (finger) and Hall (quad) remains fluid ahead of Sunday's game against long-time AFC East rival Miami at MetLife Stadium. Cooper eclipsed 100 yards receiving including a long TD pass from Smith last week and Taylor (thumb injury) has returned.

"I think Coop's a complete receiver, I mean, I think he can do everything," Reich said. "And you consider he was hurt, he was out and he just came back, and how well he played. Sadiq had a good game a few weeks ago and Breece is our bell cow along with Garrett [Wilson].