WR Adonai Mitchell and LG Dylan Parham Return to Practice for Jets

Running back Breece Hall, who exited with a quad injury against the Lions, did not practice. In his 2-plus games of action, Hall had 51 rushes for 163 yards (3.2) and 1 TD plus 10 receptions for 102 yards.

"I love his progression," Glenn said of Hall. "The thing is Breece attacks this just like he's attacking any type of gameplan. I think most of our guys do that because they know that's what we require when you guys are out for a while. Attack this thing, try to get yourself back as quick as you can – those guys do a good job of that."

With an increased workload, third-year RB Braelon Allen has played well. His 220 scrimmage yards over the past two games are the ninth-most in the league. Against the Patriots, Allen rushed for 78 yards on 17 carries and added 26 yards on two receptions while becoming one of 13 RBs this season with 75-plus rush yards and 25-receving yards.