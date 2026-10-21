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WR Adonai Mitchell and LG Dylan Parham Return to Practice for Jets

Ahead of Sunday’s Matchup with the Dolphins, Head Coach Aaron Glenn Provides an Update on RB Breece Hall

Oct 21, 2026 at 04:01 PM
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Eric Allen

Senior Reporter

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Wide receiver Adonai Mitchell and LG Dylan Parham returned to practice on a limited basis Wednesday for the Jets. Mitchell, who injured his finger in practice leading up to Week 3 against the Lions and later had a hand procedure, has missed the past four games.

Targeted 15 times in the Jets' first two games, Mitchell had 9 receptions for 123 yards (13.7) and drew a 34-yard defensive pass interference penalty on Packers CB Keisean Nixon that set up a touchdown. If Mitchell can play Sunday, the Jets will field their full complement of pass catchers Sunday vs. the Dolphins for the first time since their season-opening 23-10 win over the Titans in Nashville.

Rookie WR Omar Cooper Jr., who had a 30-yard catch-and-run against the Titans, sustained an ankle injury that landed him on injured reserve. Cooper made a statement in his first game back last Sunday, hauling in six passes for 103 yards including a 48-yard touchdown in the third quarter.

Parham, who started the Jets' first three games, went down with a knee injury in a 31-24 loss to the Lions in Detroit. Jordan Meredith has started the past three games in Parham's place.

Running back Breece Hall, who exited with a quad injury against the Lions, did not practice. In his 2-plus games of action, Hall had 51 rushes for 163 yards (3.2) and 1 TD plus 10 receptions for 102 yards.

"I love his progression," Glenn said of Hall. "The thing is Breece attacks this just like he's attacking any type of gameplan. I think most of our guys do that because they know that's what we require when you guys are out for a while. Attack this thing, try to get yourself back as quick as you can – those guys do a good job of that."

With an increased workload, third-year RB Braelon Allen has played well. His 220 scrimmage yards over the past two games are the ninth-most in the league. Against the Patriots, Allen rushed for 78 yards on 17 carries and added 26 yards on two receptions while becoming one of 13 RBs this season with 75-plus rush yards and 25-receving yards.

Glenn also told reporters that edge Joseph Ossai (ankle) and LB Kiko Mauigoa (thigh) are "week-to-week" while DT T'Vondre Sweat and edge Will McDonald IV would be limited participants in Wednesday's workout.

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