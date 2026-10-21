Jets Ready for First Home AFC East Test Against Dolphins

Dolphins HC Jeff Hafley, who is originally from Montvale, NJ, coached with Glenn in 2014-15 in Cleveland on the Browns' defensive staff.

"I learned quite a bit on how he operates when it comes to running a meeting, how he operates, so when it comes to installing, so learned a lot when it comes to that," Glenn said. "We stayed close throughout these years ... I know how he's built; I know he's going to get those guys, you can see it on tape, they play tough, they play hard, they play physical."

Hafley is in his first season as an NFL head coach and his 10th season in the league overall. He spent time coaching collegiately, including at Ohio State in 2019 during WR Garrett Wilson's freshman year. Miami has the youngest team in the league, with an average age of 25.5 and 14 rookies (26.9%) on its active roster.

The Jets' 2026 rookie class has already made an impact. Edge rusher David Bailey recorded 3 sacks in the Green & White's 17-12 home victory over the Browns in Week 5, and TE Kenyon Sadiq and WR Omar Cooper Jr. are the first rookie tandem in NFL history to each post a 100-yard receiving game in their first three career games.