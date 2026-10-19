Jets Week 6 Stats & Notes | David Bailey's Strong Start, Omar Cooper Jr.'s Breakout & Geno Smith's Record Pace

David Bailey
- Since tackles were first officially tracked in 1994, EDGE David Bailey is the only NFL player with 30+ total tackles, 5.0+ sacks, and one+ forced fumble through six career games.
- Bailey has drawn four holding calls this season, tied for the most in the league with Malachi Lawrence (DAL) and Eric Wilson (MIN).
Omar Cooper Jr.
- WR Omar Cooper Jr. became just the third Jet in franchise history since the merger to record a 100-yard receiving game in just his second career game, joining Derrick Gafney (1978) and Garrett Wilson (2022).
- Across the league, he's the seventh rookie to log a 100+ yard game by his second career game over the last five seasons.
- Cooper Jr. (2nd Career Game) and TE Kenyon Sadiq (3rd Career Game) are the only rookie teammates in NFL History (Santo said receiving stats started in 1932) to each have 100+ yard games in their first three career games.
- Cooper Jr. and Sadiq are the third rookie tandem in franchise history to each record a 100-yard receiving game in the same season, joining Rich Caster and Eddie Bell (1970) and Garrett Wilson and Breece Hall (2022).
- They're the 22nd rookie tandem to accomplish the feat since the merger and just the 12th to do so this century.
- Only seven tight ends since 1970 have recorded a 100+ yard game in the same season as a fellow rookie teammate: Sadiq, Colston Loveland (2025), Rob Gronkowki (2010), Aaron Hernandez (2010), Antonio Gates (2003), Steve Holloway (1987), and Rich Caster (1970).
- Despite missing four games on injured reserve due to injury, Cooper still ranks top 10 among all rookies in receiving yards, and is one of just three to record a 100+ yard game, joining Sadiq and Carnell Tate (TEN).
Geno Smith
- QB Geno Smith owns a 101.8 passer rating on the season, the highest by a Jet passer through the first six games of a season since the merger (min. six starts).
- Among the 28 quarterbacks with 100+ attempts this season, Smith ranks third in completion percentage (68.9%) and eighth in passer rating (101.8).
Kingsley Enagbare & Dane Belton
- EDGE Kingsley Enagbare registered four run stops in Week Six, tied with S Dane Belton for the most on the team. Enagbare owns a 14.7% run stop rate on the season, the fifth-highest among the 86 edge defenders with 50+ snaps against the run.
- Belton leads all safeties with 13 run stops on the year, tied with Jamal Adams for the second-most by a Jet through Week Six in the NGS era behind only Marcus Maye (2020).
- Belton allowed just one reception for 11 yards on 33 coverage snaps vs. NE. He's allowed just eight YAC all season, the fifth-fewest among all safeties with 100+ coverage snaps.
Minkah Fitzpatrick
- S Minkah Fitzpatrick owns a 100.0% tackle efficiency this season, tied for the highest rate among all safeties with at least 25 tackle opportunities on the year. He's joined in the top 10 by Belton (95.8%), the only tandem in the league to appear in the top 10 together.
Braelon Allen
- RB Braelon Allen recorded four 10+ yard carries in Week Six, extending his total over the last two weeks to nine, joining Curtis Martin and Chris Ivory as the only Jet running backs to log nine+ rushes of at least 10 yards in a two-week span since 1991.
- Allen finished the afternoon with 78 yards on 17 carries and 26 yards on two receptions, becoming one of only 13 running backs this season with 75+ rushing yards and 25+ receiving yards in the same game.
- It's the second time Allen has eclipsed 100 yards from scrimmage in his career and the second game in as many weeks. His 220 scrimmage yards over the past two games are the ninth-most in the league and the fifth-most among running backs.
- He's one of just eight players in the league to hold an active streak of 100+ scrimmage yards in at least two straight games.