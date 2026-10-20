Jets Where Are They Now Author Jim Gehman Dies at 66

Jim Gehman, a longtime editorial contributor to NewYorkJets.com, recently died. He was 66.

Gehman created the Jets' "Where Are They Now "series and penned 261 articles in all. Whether a Jets alum played in 10 snaps or lined up in green and white for 10 seasons, Gehman valued every player's unique story and journey. He loved football and he had a storyteller's heart.

"Football was Jim's passion and doing articles for the Jets and others allowed him to do what he loved in his later years," said Gehman's sister, Cindy Seames.

Born in Batavia, NY on Jan. 11, 1960 to Ardell B. Gehman and the late Doris Rogers Gehman, Gehman began his professional career as an intern at WKBW-TV in Buffalo and later became a producer at the station. He also worked as sports anchor at WROC in Rochester and served as a producer at both WOR-TV in New York and CBS Sports. While at CBS, Gehman covered the Olympics, NFL and MLB games, including multiple Super Bowls and World Series.

Gehman worked for several publications and in recent years contributed as a freelance writer with the Philadelphia Eagles, the Los Angeles Rams, the Washington Commanders and Jets. He authored two books ─ "Then Levy Said to Kelly" and "Then Gibbs Said to Riggins" ─ which chronicled the Buffalo Bills and Washington Commanders, respectively.