Aaron Glenn, Jets Emphasize Finishing After Patriots Game

The Jets dropped their first AFC East matchup of the year, losing 26-19 to the New England Patriots on the road. The Green & White trailed by 14 points at halftime but played a strong third quarter to get within one score before the Patriots extended their lead in the fourth quarter.

QB Geno Smith, who threw for over 250 yards and a TD, said in games like this, there's always plays he'd want back but his confidence in his teammates is unwavering.

"I feel like we always have a chance to win every game that we play. We did a great job of fighting back after the half and gave ourselves a shot," Smith said. "That's what you love to see in a competitive team. Like I always say, there's no moral victories. We have to find ways to win these games. We're never out of a game."