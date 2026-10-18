Jets Rookie Omar Cooper Jr. Has First 100-Yard Receiving Day vs. Patriots

The Jets (2-4) were unable to finish on a couple of opportunities and trailed by 17-3 at halftime. After the Patriots failed to convert on a fourth-down play to start the second half, two plays later Smith rolled to his right and launched a deep pass that Cooper corralled in the end zone.

"So it looked like they were in Cover-4, and Garrett had a little out route, a deep out route," Cooper said. "And so we knew the safety was trying to kind of crash on him just because, I mean, it's Garrett Wilson. So my job is to go to and the other side, get the safety to think I'm running to the corner, and then cross his face and then just run."

The Jets were down a TD then pulled within 4 points on another successful Sanders field goal, making it 17-13.

A Patriots TD again pushed the Jets' deficit to 10 points before Jamien Sherwood's fumble recovery early in the fourth quarter led to another Sanders field goal. But the Jets were left to chase the game, failing to convert on several scoring opportunities. Nevertheless, Cooper's rapport in the game with Smith bodes well for the rest of the season, and beyond.