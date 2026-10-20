Film Breakdown | Braelon Allen's Explosive Plays Against the Patriots

With an increased workload, Braelon Allen has proved he has "the capability of being the bell cow" in the NFL. Allen, who has been the Jets starting RB the past three games with Breece Hall working back from injury, had 78 rushing yards and 26 receiving yards at New England.

Allen had 6 plays of 10-plus yards (4 rushes and 2 receptions) - all in the first half - against the Patriots. And in the Green & White's Week 5 win against the Browns, Allen had 5 rushes of 10-plus yards, including the game-winning 22-yard TD in a 17-12 victory.

Allen joined Curtis Martin and Chirs Ivory as the only Jet running backs to log nine or more rushes of at least 10 yards in a two-week span, according to Stats Perform.

"Braelon did an outstanding job coming in and really running the ball as hard as he is, trusting the offensive line as far as where the holes are going to be, and I think that speaks for itself," HC Aaron Glenn said.

Here's a look at some of Allen's most explosive plays from Week 6.

The 'Angry' Catch and Run

NFL Network's Kyle Brandt crowned Allen as the Week 6 Angry Runs winner for this 16-yard catch and run he had in the second quarter against the Patriots.

On first-and-10 from the Jets' 36-yard line, the Green & White lined up in 12 personnel (1 RB, 2 TE, 2 WR). QB Geno Smith, who was under center, faked a handoff to Allen and then quickly found him open on the right outside the numbers.

What impressed Brandt most was what Allen did next. New England S Kevin Byard attempted to make a tackle, but Allen dropped his shoulder, knocked him to the ground and continued up the sideline across midfield.

"Don't get him out in the flat," Brandt said. "You want to keep [him] between the tackles where you have friends to help take him down. When he's out in the flat, you're about to be flattened."