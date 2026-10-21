Stock Report | Jets OC Frank Reich's Scheme Creating Explosives in the Run Game

The offensive line has executed its assignments at a high level, while Allen has shown patience allowing holes to develop before using his burst to capitalize. His 194 rushing yards over the last two games rank third in the NFL.

📈 K Jason Sanders

The Jets' K Jason Sander is beginning to become a regular in the weekly stock report as he continues to be one of the NFL's most reliable kickers, and that reliability has been infectious.

"I think you see that in his approach throughout the week in practice," special teams coordinator Chris Banjo said. "I think you see that in his warmup in the game. I think you see that in his performance in the game. The way he just has been going about it on a day-to-day basis, you kind of feel the confidence from him, and shoot, that makes us confident, honestly."

Sanders converted on all four of his field-goal attempts against the Patriots in Week 6 (42, 36, 30 and 36 yards) and is now 12 -of- 13 this season, good for 92.3%, which matches his first-team All-Pro season in 2020.

Sanders is a perfect 9 of 9 from inside of 50 yards and has made 6 kicks from inside 40 yards, most in the NFL.

"Whenever we've sent him out there, we've felt really, really good about him putting points on the board," Banjo said. "And he's been doing a great job of that."

📉 Malik Willis and Miami's Struggling Passing Offense

The Dolphins entered a new era this offseason, moving on from head coach Mike McDaniel and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa in favor of head coach Jeff Hafley and quarterback Malik Willis.

Through five starts, Willis has struggled to generate consistent production in Miami's passing attack. The former Packers backup and 2022 third-round pick has averaged 169.8 passing yards per game, ranking 31st in the NFL, while throwing 2 touchdowns and 4 interceptions.

Part of those growing pains can be attributed to an inexperienced receiving corp. Second-year wide receiver Malik Washington leads the team with 262 receiving yards but has yet to find the end zone. He is joined by rookies Caleb Douglas and Chris Bell, both third-round selections in April's NFL Draft.