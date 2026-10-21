Stock Report | Jets OC Frank Reich's Scheme Creating Explosives in the Run Game

Throughout the season, NewYorkJets.com will provide a Stock Report focused on players and themes trending after the Jets' most recent game and ahead of the next matchup.
This week's report features the Jets' run game and OC Frank Reich's run concepts, K Jason Sanders and Miami Dolphins QB Malik Willis, the Jets' Week 7 opponent.
📈 Jets & OC Frank Reich's Run Concepts
After managing a season-low 59 rushing yards against Chicago in Week 4, the Jets emphasized improving their ground game. The results showed in Weeks 5 and 6 when they rushed for 231 yards, generated 110 yards before contact and averaged 3.9 yards per carry.
"That was one of the things that we identified as something that we wanted to improve on from that Chicago game moving forward," HC Aaron Glenn said. "And I thought we did a really good job."
A key factor in the Jets' rushing resurgence has been offensive coordinator Frank Reich's playcalling, featuring a variety of runs and a willingness to run behind all five offensive linemen.
The Jets recorded 6 explosive runs (10-plus yards) through their first four games, but RB Braelon Allen has produced 9 over the last two weeks. He joined Curtis Martin and Chris Ivory as the only Jets running backs since 1991 to record at least nine runs of 10-plus yards over a two-game span.
Those 9 explosive runs have come from all areas of the formation: 2 inside left, 3 inside right, 1 outside left and 3 outside right. Four featured a pulling blocker, while 5 did not, illustrating the diversity of Reich's running game and his ability to keep defenses off balance.
"We have been running it at a pretty good clip," Glenn said. "I thought Braelon has done a hell of a job, and not just Braelon but the whole O-line and the run concepts that we had."
In the Jets' 17-12 win over Cleveland, Allen ripped off runs of 17, 18 and 22 yards. On the first two runs in the video below, RG Joe Tippmann and RT Armand Membou quickly won their matchups to open running lanes. And on Allen's touchdown, LG Jordan Meredith cleared LB Quincy Williams from the hole. Allen finished with a career-high 116 yards on 24 carries.
Against New England, Reich's calls sparked runs of 13 and 16 yards. On the first, Tippmann sealed LB Robert Spillane before Meredith pulled to create space for Allen. On the second, Tippmann served as the puller, leading a convoy of blockers downfield for another explosive gain.
The offensive line has executed its assignments at a high level, while Allen has shown patience allowing holes to develop before using his burst to capitalize. His 194 rushing yards over the last two games rank third in the NFL.
📈 K Jason Sanders
The Jets' K Jason Sander is beginning to become a regular in the weekly stock report as he continues to be one of the NFL's most reliable kickers, and that reliability has been infectious.
"I think you see that in his approach throughout the week in practice," special teams coordinator Chris Banjo said. "I think you see that in his warmup in the game. I think you see that in his performance in the game. The way he just has been going about it on a day-to-day basis, you kind of feel the confidence from him, and shoot, that makes us confident, honestly."
Sanders converted on all four of his field-goal attempts against the Patriots in Week 6 (42, 36, 30 and 36 yards) and is now 12 -of- 13 this season, good for 92.3%, which matches his first-team All-Pro season in 2020.
Sanders is a perfect 9 of 9 from inside of 50 yards and has made 6 kicks from inside 40 yards, most in the NFL.
"Whenever we've sent him out there, we've felt really, really good about him putting points on the board," Banjo said. "And he's been doing a great job of that."
📉 Malik Willis and Miami's Struggling Passing Offense
The Dolphins entered a new era this offseason, moving on from head coach Mike McDaniel and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa in favor of head coach Jeff Hafley and quarterback Malik Willis.
Through five starts, Willis has struggled to generate consistent production in Miami's passing attack. The former Packers backup and 2022 third-round pick has averaged 169.8 passing yards per game, ranking 31st in the NFL, while throwing 2 touchdowns and 4 interceptions.
Part of those growing pains can be attributed to an inexperienced receiving corp. Second-year wide receiver Malik Washington leads the team with 262 receiving yards but has yet to find the end zone. He is joined by rookies Caleb Douglas and Chris Bell, both third-round selections in April's NFL Draft.
The Dolphins' passing game is looking to find its rhythm after an uneven start to the season, but that task won't get any easier against a Jets defense that ranks No. 4 in pass yards allowed (185 per game).