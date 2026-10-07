Stock Report | Evaluating Jets' Offseason Additions at Quarter-Season Mark

Throughout the season, NewYorkJets.com will provide a Stock Report focused on players and themes trending after the Jets' most recent game and ahead of their next matchup.

This week's report is a little different than previous editions.

With the Jets four games into the regular season, we'll evaluate how New York's offseason additions have performed through the season's first quarter while also highlighting the Cleveland Browns' standout rookie receivers ahead of Sunday's matchup.

The Jets' 1-3 record isn't what HC Aaron Glenn and GM Darren Mougey envisioned, but several offseason additions have shown promise and helped improve units that struggled in 2025.

📈 Demario Davis & Defensive Additions

The Jets prioritized defensive reinforcements through free agency and trades this past summer, and LB Demario Davis (free agent), Edge Kingsley Enagbare (FA), S Dane Belton (FA) and S link-placeholder-3 have emerged as key contributors to the unit's resurgence.

Over the final four games of 2025, the Jets ranked last in yards allowed and No. 27 in points allowed. Through four games in 2026, they rank No. 11 in both categories.

Age has been a non-factor for Davis, the 37-year-old captain and mike linebacker of Glenn's defense. He leads the team with 32 tackles and 3 tackles for loss. Against the Bears last week, he recorded 10 tackles and a sack for the second consecutive game, becoming the second player in franchise history to accomplish the feat in back-to-back contests.

Despite missing Week 4 with a knee injury, Enagbare has recorded 2 sacks in three games and owns a 73.5 run-defense grade from Pro Football Focus, the 12th-best mark among NFL edge defenders.

Fitzpatrick, meanwhile, snapped the Green & White's 20-game interception drought Sunday, jumping a pass from Bears QB Tyson Bagent in the first quarter.

Playing his first full game as a Jet, after playing 7 snaps in the opener due to injury, Fitzpatrick finished with a game-high 16 tackles and should continue to bolster a secondary that ranks No. 6 in passing yards allowed at 154.6 yards per game.