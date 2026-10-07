Stock Report | Evaluating Jets' Offseason Additions at Quarter-Season Mark

Throughout the season, NewYorkJets.com will provide a Stock Report focused on players and themes trending after the Jets' most recent game and ahead of their next matchup.
This week's report is a little different than previous editions.
With the Jets four games into the regular season, we'll evaluate how New York's offseason additions have performed through the season's first quarter while also highlighting the Cleveland Browns' standout rookie receivers ahead of Sunday's matchup.
The Jets' 1-3 record isn't what HC Aaron Glenn and GM Darren Mougey envisioned, but several offseason additions have shown promise and helped improve units that struggled in 2025.
📈 Demario Davis & Defensive Additions
The Jets prioritized defensive reinforcements through free agency and trades this past summer, and LB Demario Davis (free agent), Edge Kingsley Enagbare (FA), S Dane Belton (FA) and S link-placeholder-3 have emerged as key contributors to the unit's resurgence.
Over the final four games of 2025, the Jets ranked last in yards allowed and No. 27 in points allowed. Through four games in 2026, they rank No. 11 in both categories.
Age has been a non-factor for Davis, the 37-year-old captain and mike linebacker of Glenn's defense. He leads the team with 32 tackles and 3 tackles for loss. Against the Bears last week, he recorded 10 tackles and a sack for the second consecutive game, becoming the second player in franchise history to accomplish the feat in back-to-back contests.
Despite missing Week 4 with a knee injury, Enagbare has recorded 2 sacks in three games and owns a 73.5 run-defense grade from Pro Football Focus, the 12th-best mark among NFL edge defenders.
Fitzpatrick, meanwhile, snapped the Green & White's 20-game interception drought Sunday, jumping a pass from Bears QB Tyson Bagent in the first quarter.
Playing his first full game as a Jet, after playing 7 snaps in the opener due to injury, Fitzpatrick finished with a game-high 16 tackles and should continue to bolster a secondary that ranks No. 6 in passing yards allowed at 154.6 yards per game.
And Belton has thrived in an expanded role at safety following Fitzpatrick's injury, leading the Jets' secondary with 30 tackles, 2 pass breakups and a 78.9 defensive grade from PFF, ninth among NFL safeties.
📈 Geno Smith & Offensive Additions
The Jets' offense struggled down the stretch in 2025, averaging 11 points per game over its final four contests.
Mougey & Co. looked to revitalize the unit in 2026, trading for veteran QB Geno Smith and investing heavily in the offense during the draft with first-round selections WR Omar Cooper Jr. and TE Kenyon Sadiq.
How have those three fared through the season's first quarter? Quite well.
Last season, the Jets struggled to create sustained success offensively, posting the fourth-worst success rate in the NFL, a metric that measures how often an offense stays on schedule to gain a first down or a touchdown.
This season, Smith has helped keep the offense on track, leading New York to the NFL's 13th-best success rate. That improvement is due in large part to Smith's league-best 72.6% completion percentage, the highest mark by a Jets quarterback with at least 100 attempts through the opening month of a season since the merger.
Smith has thrown 5 touchdown passes and committed 1 turnover, a fumble in Week 3. He also owns the fourth-highest passer rating among quarterbacks who have started every game this season (109.0) and has been well worth the investment this offseason.
Sadiq missed most of training camp while recovering from hernia surgery but has quickly gotten up to speed in the regular season. The No. 16 overall pick ranks second on the team with 143 receiving yards and has scored 2 touchdowns, 1 receiving and 1 rushing.
Cooper gets an incomplete for his quarter-season grade. The rookie flashed his potential in Week 1 with a 30-yard reception that set the Jets up inside the 10-yard line. However, he sustained an ankle injury on the play and was subsequently placed on injured reserve.
Take a look back at some of the best photos from the New York Jets vs. Cleveland Browns games throughout history.
📈 Browns' Rookie Receivers
In April's 2026 NFL Draft, the Cleveland Browns used two premium picks, referring to selections in the first 50 picks of the draft, on a pair of wide receivers -- Texas A&M's KC Concepcion (No. 24) and Washington's Denzel Boston (No. 39).
The rookie pass-catching duo has carried the load for Cleveland's skill-position group and been difference-makers for QB Deshaun Watson, who appears to have rediscovered the form that once made him a Pro Bowl quarterback in Houston.
Boston leads Cleveland with 284 receiving yards, the most among NFL rookies, and has added 2 touchdown receptions. He is also one of only two NFL receivers with multiple receptions of 50-plus yards this season.
Perhaps most impressive, 76.9% of Boston's receptions have resulted in either a first down or a touchdown, the fifth-highest rate in the NFL.
Concepcion leads the Browns with 17 receptions and has added 144 receiving yards. He has primarily been used as a downfield threat, recording 5 receptions of 20-plus yards.
The former Aggie has yet to find the end zone despite serving as one of Watson's favorite targets. His 28 targets lead Cleveland and are 5 more than any other Browns pass catcher.
In Watson's last 19 starts before Boston and Concepcion arrived, he completed 61.2% of his passes and averaged roughly a touchdown and 0.6 interceptions per game. Through four games this season during Cleveland's 3-1 start, Watson is completing 70% of his passes, averaging 1.7 touchdowns and 0.4 interceptions per game, and has engineered three game-winning drives.