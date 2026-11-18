The Jets are also the only team in the NFL with four receivers who have at least 3 receptions on passes traveling 20-plus air yards. Wilson leads the group with 6, followed by Adonai Mitchell (4), rookie Omar Cooper Jr. (3) and Isaiah Williams (3).

Mitchell, in particular, has emerged as one of the league's premier vertical threats. His 35.1-yard average depth of target ranks No. 2 in the NFL among players with at least 25 targets.

"I think one thing we do a good job of is actually moving the ball and creating explosives," HC Aaron Glenn said postgame on Sunday. "But once we get there that's what we've got to get better at and those are things we've got to continue to work on."

The Jets haven't been as efficient as they would like on offense, but their ability to generate explosive plays through the air has been a consistent strength. If they can turn more of those chunk gains into touchdowns, the foundation is there for the offense to take another step.

📈 Jets Safety Duo

The safety tandem of Dane Belton and Minkah Fitzpatrick, who both arrived this past offseason, have been an effective pairing for a Jets defense that has allowed the fifth-fewest passing yards in the NFL this season after finishing 17th in that category last season.

Belton and Fitzpatrick have been targeted a combined 53 times in coverage over their 18 total starts, allowing just 1 touchdown and a 54.8% completion rate, the lowest percentage among all NFL safety duos with at least 200 coverage snaps.

Furthermore, when the pair has been targeted, opposing QBs have posted a 74.4 passer rating, 16.8 points lower than the league average.

The duo has been equally effective in run support. Fitzpatrick has a 1.8% missed tackle rate, the best mark on the team and sixth-lowest in the NFL among players who have played at least 55% of their team's snaps. Belton, meanwhile, recorded a run stop against the Bills in Week 10 to bring his season total to 22, the most among all safeties and four more than the next-closest player.

📈 Chargers Get First Win Thanks to Run Defense

The Jets will head to the West Coast in Week 11 to face the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. The Green & White will be the first team to face the Chargers after a Bolts win. In their 23-20 triumph over the Ravens on Monday night, the Los Angeles defense was stout against the run.

After allowing 100-plus rushing yards in seven of their first eight games, the Chargers held the Ravens to 16 yards on 15 carries (1.1 yards per carry) in Week 10. They also limited future Hall of Fame RB Derrick Henry to 10 yards on 10 attempts.

Chargers HC Jim Harbaugh credited the defensive line and linebackers for building a "run wall." Interior lineman Delvin Tomlinson led the effort with 3 TFL and 4 run stuffs, while veterans Teair Tart and All-Pro Khalil Mack each added 2 run stuffs. Rookie first-round pick Akheem Mesidor added 1.