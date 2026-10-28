Stock Report | Jets RB Room Nearing Full Strength

📈Raiders QB Kirk Cousins

Raiders QB Kirk Cousins, three seasons removed from the torn Achilles tendon he sustained in 2023 as a member of the Minnesota Vikings, has been playing like one of the league's best signal-callers — at 38 years old.

The second-oldest starting QB in the NFL, behind only the Steelers' Aaron Rodgers, Cousins has thrown 16 touchdown passes and 5 interceptions during Las Vegas' 3-4 start. He began the season with three straight 3-touchdown games and is the only QB in the league this season to throw for at least 2 touchdowns in 6 games.

Cousins' resurgence, following two uneven seasons with the Falcons in which he threw 28 touchdowns and 21 interceptions over 22 starts, does not come as a surprise to Jets HC Aaron Glenn.

"When you're coming off an Achilles, sometimes it takes a while to really get going," Glenn said Wednesday. "But man he's somebody that always had a chance of winning. Once he gets streaking, he gets going, now he's tough to stop, and you can tell the way he processes, like he's really elite when it comes to that."

Cousins' backup is Fernando Mendoza, the No. 1 overall pick in April's NFL Draft and the reigning Heisman Trophy winner. Despite Cousins' strong start, Las Vegas has lost four straight after opening the season 3-0, leading to questions for HC Klint Kubiak about whether it was time to make a change at quarterback.

Kubiak, in his first season as the Raiders' head coach after spending last season as the Seahawks' offensive coordinator, emphatically shut down that narrative Sunday following Las Vegas' loss to the Rams.