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Stock Report | Jets Offense Developing its Counterpunch

Bears HC Ben Johnson Carrying Momentum into Week 4 Clash with Green & White

Sep 30, 2026 at 04:00 PM
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John Pullano

DIGITAL MEDIA ASSISTANT

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Throughout the season, NewYorkJets.com will provide a Stock Report focused on players and themes that are trending after the Jets' most recent game and ahead of the next matchup.

This week's report features the Jets' offense and its ability to respond to adversity, the Green & White's special teams and the Chicago Bears, the Jets' Week 4 opponent, head coach and play caller Ben Johnson.

📈 Jets' Resilient Offense
Three weeks into the regular season, the Jets' offense, which struggled when falling behind early last season, has consistently proven that in 2026, even when it's down, it's never out.

In Week 3, New York fell behind Detroit, 24-10, midway through the third quarter before rallying to tie the game, 24-24. The Jets ultimately came up short in a narrow road loss, but their ability to fight back was an encouraging sign for an offense that has consistently answered the bell when challenged this season.

"No one in that locker room is going to take any moral victories," HC Aaron Glenn said Monday. "We know in this league you either win or you lose. But there are some things that we can definitely build on offensively, and we'll make sure we do that."

According to Sharp Football Analytics, the Jets have scored on 55% of their response possessions this season, defined as offensive drives immediately following an opponent's scoring drive. New York is averaging 3.9 points per response possession, one of the offense's most hopeful early-season trends.

For comparison, through three games last season, the Jets scored on 35.2% of their response possessions and averaged 2.0 points per drive in those situations.

On seven response possessions this season, excluding end-of-half and end-of-game drives in which the Jets intentionally ran out the clock, New York has produced 3 touchdowns and 2 field goals. Against Detroit, Geno Smith and the offense averaged 4.0 points per response possession.

"That game by our offense was exactly what we talk about," Glenn said after Sunday's game. "That competitive stamina. These guys are going to fight."

📈 Bears HC Ben Johnson
Prior to the 27-7 thrashing of the Eagles by the Bears on Monday night, much was made, leading up to the game, about Chicago head coach Ben Johnson's play-calling history.

Prior to the Week 3 contest, Johnson had never called plays in a regular-season game for a QB not named Jared Goff or Caleb Williams, both former No. 1 overall picks and Pro Bowl talents. With those two QBs, Johnson's offenses averaged 28.2 points per game.

And with Williams out last week with a hamstring injury, that is also expected for sideline him for Chicago's Week 4 matchup with the Jets, several media members and former players questioned whether Johnson could operate his offense without his high-profile signal callers.

Johnson squashed all doubt quickly and decisively in primetime.

Bears third string QB Case Keenum, 38, completed 24-of-34 passes for 247 yards and 2 touchdowns as Chicago totaled 375 yards and 24 first downs against one of the league's top defenses. The veteran also became one of just five quarterbacks to complete 9 passes of 12-plus yards in a game against a Vic Fangio-led defense since he was hired as Philly's DC in 2024. Just as impressive, the Bears did not allow a sack, the first team to keep Philadelphia without one since Week 18 of the 2024 season.

Johnson has not officially named a starter for Week 4. Keenum and Tyler Bagent, who missed most of last week while in concussion protocol and was listed as the team's backup before the season, remain in the mix.

Regardless of who lines up under center, the Jets will face one of the league's most respected offensive play-callers. Johnson's ability to adapt his scheme and produce results with different quarterbacks will present a challenge.

Practice Gallery | Jets Kick Off Bears Week at 1 Jets Drive

The Jets hit the practice field Wednesday ahead of their Week 4 game against the Bears at Soldier Field.

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📈 Kicker Jason Sanders

Since winning the Jets' kicking competition in training camp, veteran kicker Jason Sanders has been a steady presence on special teams for the Green & White over the first three weeks.

Sanders quickly proved he was the right choice in camp, connecting on 5 of his first 6 field-goal attempts, including converting from 52 and 51 yards. He also leads the team with 20 points.

Sanders missed his second kick of the season, a 54-yard attempt against Tennessee, but has been automatic since, converting his last 4 field-goal tries, including a 32-yarder at MetLife Stadium against Green Bay and a 42-yarder at Ford Field in Detroit.

Following August's roster cuts, the Jets had released Sanders, 30, and signed him the practice squad. Sunday's game versus Detroit marked the third time Sanders had been elevated to the active roster, which is the maximum number of times a player can be called up in one season, leading the Jets to sign him to the active roster at the start of Week 4.

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