Stock Report | Jets Offense Developing its Counterpunch

Throughout the season, NewYorkJets.com will provide a Stock Report focused on players and themes that are trending after the Jets' most recent game and ahead of the next matchup.

This week's report features the Jets' offense and its ability to respond to adversity, the Green & White's special teams and the Chicago Bears, the Jets' Week 4 opponent, head coach and play caller Ben Johnson.

📈 Jets' Resilient Offense

Three weeks into the regular season, the Jets' offense, which struggled when falling behind early last season, has consistently proven that in 2026, even when it's down, it's never out.

In Week 3, New York fell behind Detroit, 24-10, midway through the third quarter before rallying to tie the game, 24-24. The Jets ultimately came up short in a narrow road loss, but their ability to fight back was an encouraging sign for an offense that has consistently answered the bell when challenged this season.

"No one in that locker room is going to take any moral victories," HC Aaron Glenn said Monday. "We know in this league you either win or you lose. But there are some things that we can definitely build on offensively, and we'll make sure we do that."

According to Sharp Football Analytics, the Jets have scored on 55% of their response possessions this season, defined as offensive drives immediately following an opponent's scoring drive. New York is averaging 3.9 points per response possession, one of the offense's most hopeful early-season trends.

For comparison, through three games last season, the Jets scored on 35.2% of their response possessions and averaged 2.0 points per drive in those situations.

On seven response possessions this season, excluding end-of-half and end-of-game drives in which the Jets intentionally ran out the clock, New York has produced 3 touchdowns and 2 field goals. Against Detroit, Geno Smith and the offense averaged 4.0 points per response possession.