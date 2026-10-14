Stock Report | Aaron Glenn's Playcalling Keeps Opposing Offenses Guessing

Throughout the season, NewYorkJets.com will provide a Stock Report focused on players and themes trending after the Jets' most recent game and ahead of the next matchup.
This week's report features HC Aaron Glenn, WR Garrett Wilson and Patriots QB Drake Maye, the Jets' Week 6 opponent.
📈 Aaron Glenn
In Week 5, the Jets posted a season-high 8 sacks and held the AFC North-leading Browns to a season-low 198 total yards and 13 first downs.
Credit goes to the players who made the plays on a rain-soaked afternoon at MetLife Stadium, but recognition must also be given to HC Aaron Glenn. Since taking over defensive play-calling duties, the Jets rank among the NFL's top five in both points and yards allowed.
How has Glenn kept opposing offenses off balance?
In part, by varying his pressure packages. Glenn has kept quarterbacks guessing where the rush is coming from, helping the Jets rank No. 8 in pressure rate, according to Next Gen Stats.
Against the Browns, the Jets produced an 18.2% sack rate, the highest by any NFL defense in a game this season, according to TruMedia. Fifteen different players rushed the passer, including four defensive backs. Seven recorded sacks, nine registered quarterback hits and 12 generated pressures.
For the season, 22 different Jets defenders have rushed the passer, the sixth-most in the NFL. The team has also blitzed at the league's fourth-highest rate, both figures according to Sharp Football Analytics.
A pair of examples of Glenn's ability to confuse opposing quarterbacks came in the Jets' 17-12 victory.
Midway through the second quarter, the Jets lined up eight defenders at the line of scrimmage before the snap. When the play began, only five rushed while three dropped into coverage, including edge rusher Will McDonald IV.
QB Deshaun Watson couldn't diagnose the coverage, and Glenn's pressure package overwhelmed the Browns' offensive line, allowing S Dane Belton to come away with a sack.
Later in the fourth quarter, the Jets showed pressure with six defenders at the line of scrimmage before the snap. After the ball was snapped, CB Jarvis Brownlee Jr. came off the edge from Watson's right side.
Unaware of the extra rusher, Watson left the Browns' right tackle responsible for two defenders, allowing edge rusher David Bailey to come free for a sack.
Through five games, Glenn has turned unpredictability into one of the Jets' greatest defensive strengths. By disguising pressures, moving rushers around the formation, and involving defenders at every level, he has made life difficult for opposing quarterbacks.
📈 Garrett Wilson
Jets WR Garrett Wilson has been one of the NFL's most productive receivers through five games, but his advanced metrics place him among the league's elite.
After missing the final 10 games of last season with a knee shoulder injury, Wilson has totaled career-best marks through five games with 374 receiving yards (No. 11 in the NFL) and 3 touchdowns. He's also on pace for career highs in both categories and would eclipse 1,000 receiving yards for the fourth consecutive season.
What stands out even more are the advanced metrics behind his production.
According to ESPN, Wilson owns the second-highest receiver score (96), a Next Gen Stats-based metric that measures a receiver's ability to create separation, make catches and generate yards after the catch.
In addition, Wilson ranks No. 1 in open score (91), which measures a receiver's ability to get open. He leads the next-closest wide receiver by 7 points. Since 2022, Wilson ranks third in open score and fourth overall in receiver score.
📈 Drake Maye
After finishing second in MVP voting last season, Patriots QB Drake Maye didn't begin 2026 at the same level, but he's started to regain his form over the last two weeks.
New England got off to a 1-2 start after last season's Super Bowl appearance, and through three games Maye turned the ball over eight times (6 interceptions, 2 fumbles) while throwing 1 touchdown pass.
The last two weeks have been a different story.
The Patriots earned victories over the Bills and the Raiders while averaging 37 points per game. During that stretch, Maye threw for 643 yards, 7 touchdowns and 1 interception while also adding a rushing touchdown.
A key factor in Maye's resurgence has been the return of his deep passing game.
Last season, on throws traveling 15-plus yards downfield, Maye ranked among the NFL's top three in completion percentage, touchdowns and passer rating. Through New England's first four games this season, he completed 43.8% of those attempts and accounted for only 1 touchdown.
Against the Raiders, however, he completed 6-of-9 passes for 182 yards and 2 touchdowns on throws of 15-plus yards, tying the second-highest total of such completions in a game during his career.