Stock Report | Aaron Glenn's Playcalling Keeps Opposing Offenses Guessing

📈 Aaron Glenn

In Week 5, the Jets posted a season-high 8 sacks and held the AFC North-leading Browns to a season-low 198 total yards and 13 first downs.

Credit goes to the players who made the plays on a rain-soaked afternoon at MetLife Stadium, but recognition must also be given to HC Aaron Glenn. Since taking over defensive play-calling duties, the Jets rank among the NFL's top five in both points and yards allowed.

How has Glenn kept opposing offenses off balance?

In part, by varying his pressure packages. Glenn has kept quarterbacks guessing where the rush is coming from, helping the Jets rank No. 8 in pressure rate, according to Next Gen Stats.

Against the Browns, the Jets produced an 18.2% sack rate, the highest by any NFL defense in a game this season, according to TruMedia. Fifteen different players rushed the passer, including four defensive backs. Seven recorded sacks, nine registered quarterback hits and 12 generated pressures.

For the season, 22 different Jets defenders have rushed the passer, the sixth-most in the NFL. The team has also blitzed at the league's fourth-highest rate, both figures according to Sharp Football Analytics.

A pair of examples of Glenn's ability to confuse opposing quarterbacks came in the Jets' 17-12 victory.

Midway through the second quarter, the Jets lined up eight defenders at the line of scrimmage before the snap. When the play began, only five rushed while three dropped into coverage, including edge rusher Will McDonald IV.