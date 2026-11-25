Throughout the season, NewYorkJets.com will provide a Stock Report focused on players and themes trending after the Jets' most recent game and ahead of the next matchup.
This week's report features tackles Olu Fashanu and Armand Membou and the Jets' offense ahead of their Week 12 rematch against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday.
📈 Soaring Bookends at Tackle
In the Jets' Week 11 win over the Chargers, young tackles Olu Fashanu (LT) and Armand Membou (RT) allowed just 3 combined pressures and no sacks.
Last Sunday's performance came as no surprise to anyone who has watched the Jets in recent weeks. Since mid-October, the Green & White's bookends have played like one of the league's best tackle duos.
Fashanu, the 11th overall pick in the '2024 NFL Draft, is having his best season as a pro, earning a 76.8 offensive grade from Pro Football Focus. But his play over the last 5 games has stood out.
Since Week 6, the Penn State product has surrendered a single sack and 2 or fewer pressures. In addition, since Week 7, Fashanu has allowed the eighth-lowest pressure rate among left tackles with at least 100 pass-blocking snaps.
Opposite Fashanu, Membou, in his second season after being selected seventh in the 2025 draft, has picked up where he left off after a strong rookie campaign. He has allowed two 2 or fewer pressures in 9 of his 11 starts and has committed 3 penalties all season.
The duo has been strong in the running game as well. On runs behind Fashanu since Week 8, the Jets are averaging 5.2 yards per carry. On carries behind Membou during that same span, New York's backs are averaging 4.9 yards per carry.
With strong pass protection and elite production on the ground, Fashanu and Membou continue to give the Jets some of the league's best tackle play, and their stock is soaring.
📈 Jets Find Their Offensive Finish
Head coach Aaron Glenn liked much of what he saw in the Jets' Week 11 win over the Chargers, especially the offense's ability to finish.
For the Jets, finishing meant two things: turning red-zone trips into touchdowns and protecting the lead through the final whistle. They did both last Sunday at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.
"We were trying to get a lot of things going in this game," Glenn said postgame. "And the offense actually showed up. We ran the ball well late and throughout, and we were successful in the red zone. I think we did really good."
Going into last Sunday's game, the Jets ranked 12th in red-zone trips (32) and fourth in scoring percentage (93%) but last in touchdown percentage (32%). In Week 11, Geno Smith & Co. scored touchdowns on 3 of 4 trips to the red zone and ran 3 third-down plays inside the 20.
"There is something about having a plan and seeing a plan come to life," Glenn said. "And really, the players actually make the plan come to life."
Thanks to their early efficiency near the goal line, the Jets held the lead from the 13:34 mark of the second quarter through the final whistle. OC Frank Reich, calling plays from the sideline for the Jets for the first time, leaned on the run game to close out the victory.
In the fourth quarter, while protecting 3-point and 10-point leads, running backs Breece Hall and Braelon Allen combined for 61 rushing yards on 8 carries, an average of 7.6 yards per attempt.
On the final drive of the game, with the Jets ahead by 27-24 and the Chargers holding three timeouts, New York ran the ball 5 straight times for 29 yards to drain the final 1:53 off the clock and secure the win.
"Every week is different and every game plan is different, but when you look at this time of the year, you have to be able to run the ball and be able to run it with authority," Glenn said. "And I think our guys did that very well and I think our two backs did a hell of a job of doing that."