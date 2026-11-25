📈 Jets Find Their Offensive Finish

Head coach Aaron Glenn liked much of what he saw in the Jets' Week 11 win over the Chargers, especially the offense's ability to finish.

For the Jets, finishing meant two things: turning red-zone trips into touchdowns and protecting the lead through the final whistle. They did both last Sunday at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

"We were trying to get a lot of things going in this game," Glenn said postgame. "And the offense actually showed up. We ran the ball well late and throughout, and we were successful in the red zone. I think we did really good."

Going into last Sunday's game, the Jets ranked 12th in red-zone trips (32) and fourth in scoring percentage (93%) but last in touchdown percentage (32%). In Week 11, Geno Smith & Co. scored touchdowns on 3 of 4 trips to the red zone and ran 3 third-down plays inside the 20.

"There is something about having a plan and seeing a plan come to life," Glenn said. "And really, the players actually make the plan come to life."

Thanks to their early efficiency near the goal line, the Jets held the lead from the 13:34 mark of the second quarter through the final whistle. OC Frank Reich, calling plays from the sideline for the Jets for the first time, leaned on the run game to close out the victory.

In the fourth quarter, while protecting 3-point and 10-point leads, running backs Breece Hall and Braelon Allen combined for 61 rushing yards on 8 carries, an average of 7.6 yards per attempt.

On the final drive of the game, with the Jets ahead by 27-24 and the Chargers holding three timeouts, New York ran the ball 5 straight times for 29 yards to drain the final 1:53 off the clock and secure the win.