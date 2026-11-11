Jets Stock Report | Dylan Parham, Breece Hall Boost Already Strong Run Game

Throughout the season, NewYorkJets.com will provide a Stock Report focused on players and themes trending after the Jets' most recent game and ahead of the next matchup.

This week's report features the return of Dylan Parham and Breece Hall from injury, D'Angelo Ponds and the Buffalo Bills' addition of S Amani Hooker at the NFL trade deadline.

📈 Dylan Parham, Breece Hall & Reinforced Run Game

Over the last two weeks, the Jets have gotten two key players back on offense -- LG Dylan Parham (knee) and RB Breece Hall (quad). Their return has given a boost to a run game that ranked 22nd overall after seven games.

Parham returned in Week 8 after missing 4 games, and the Jets ran for a season-high 166 yards against the Raiders. Hall came back the last week, and the Jets topped the century mark in rushing yards again, averaging 4.4 yards per carry against the Chiefs.

According to TruMedia, the Jets have used Parham as the lead blocker 17 times on runs to his zone since he returned. They've gained 97 yards on those carries, which works out to 5.7 yards per carry. The Jets have also produced 6.48 expected points added (EPA) on runs in his direction this season. That's the best mark among the five starting linemen.

"When he gets a chance to play, he has come in and done a hell of a job," head coach Aaron Glenn said. "He has been a huge upgrade for us. I'm glad that we have him, and [I] look forward to him continuing to improve throughout this year."

Hall had a team-high 61 rushing yards and 87 scrimmage yards in his return from a 5-game absence. During Hall's time on the mend, RB Braelon Allen filled his shoes comfortably rushing for 504 yards and 2 touchdowns: giving the Jets a formidable 1-2 punch.

Glenn liked what he saw from the pair vs. the Chiefs, but wants the offense and the run game to be more consistent close to the end zone. Against the Chiefs, the Jets went 0 of 4 on scoring touchdowns on drives that reached the Kansas City 40-yard line.