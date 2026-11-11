Jets Stock Report | Dylan Parham, Breece Hall Boost Already Strong Run Game

Throughout the season, NewYorkJets.com will provide a Stock Report focused on players and themes trending after the Jets' most recent game and ahead of the next matchup.
This week's report features the return of Dylan Parham and Breece Hall from injury, D'Angelo Ponds and the Buffalo Bills' addition of S Amani Hooker at the NFL trade deadline.
📈 Dylan Parham, Breece Hall & Reinforced Run Game
Over the last two weeks, the Jets have gotten two key players back on offense -- LG Dylan Parham (knee) and RB Breece Hall (quad). Their return has given a boost to a run game that ranked 22nd overall after seven games.
Parham returned in Week 8 after missing 4 games, and the Jets ran for a season-high 166 yards against the Raiders. Hall came back the last week, and the Jets topped the century mark in rushing yards again, averaging 4.4 yards per carry against the Chiefs.
According to TruMedia, the Jets have used Parham as the lead blocker 17 times on runs to his zone since he returned. They've gained 97 yards on those carries, which works out to 5.7 yards per carry. The Jets have also produced 6.48 expected points added (EPA) on runs in his direction this season. That's the best mark among the five starting linemen.
"When he gets a chance to play, he has come in and done a hell of a job," head coach Aaron Glenn said. "He has been a huge upgrade for us. I'm glad that we have him, and [I] look forward to him continuing to improve throughout this year."
Hall had a team-high 61 rushing yards and 87 scrimmage yards in his return from a 5-game absence. During Hall's time on the mend, RB Braelon Allen filled his shoes comfortably rushing for 504 yards and 2 touchdowns: giving the Jets a formidable 1-2 punch.
Glenn liked what he saw from the pair vs. the Chiefs, but wants the offense and the run game to be more consistent close to the end zone. Against the Chiefs, the Jets went 0 of 4 on scoring touchdowns on drives that reached the Kansas City 40-yard line.
"When we started drives, I think our run game looked extremely good with both of those guys getting a chance to run the ball and making plays for us," Glenn said. "It is a lot of good to build on. We just need to get better at turning it into points."
📈 D'Angelo Ponds
Jets rookie CB D'Angelo Ponds has seen an uptick in playing time the last month, culminating in the second-round pick playing a season-high 18 coverage snaps vs. the Chiefs in Week 9.
According to Pro Football Focus, Ponds was targeted once by QB Patrick Mahomes at Arrowhead Stadium and allowed a catch for 7 yards. Since Week 7, he has been thrown toward 5 times over the course of 64 defensive snaps and allowed 2 receptions for 12 yards.
HC Aaron Glenn told reporters Monday to expect to see more of the former Indiana defensive back in the weeks ahead and offered a vote of confidence for the 50th overall selection in last April's NFL Draft.
"Ponds playing in the slot, I just felt like it was time for him to go out there and play," Glenn said. "He's been building up throughout this time, improving in practice and we like what we've seen. I've always said that when it's time for him to play, he'll go out there and play. So, I just feel it is time for him to play."
📈 Bills Improve at the Trade Deadline
Buffalo, the Jets' opponent on Sunday, upgraded its secondary Tuesday ahead of the NFL trade deadline, acquiring standout S Amani Hooker from the Tennessee Titans for a 2027 second-round draft pick.
Buffalo also acquired a fifth-round pick in the deal, but for Bills' GM Brandon Beane the trade was about trying to bolster a defense that ranks No. 29 against the pass this season surrendering 238.8 yards per game through the air and has allowed 16 passing touchdowns, sixth most in the NFL.
"[Hooker's] a player that has instincts and ball skills," Beane said. "He's just been a very steady player. We really liked him coming out and think he can add a lot to our defense."
Halfway through his eighth season, Hooker is tied of the NFL lead with 5 interceptions, 3 of which came against QB Joe Burrow and the Bengals in Week 8, to go with 52 tackles and 6 pass defenses.
The safety projects to slide into Buffalo's starting lineup opposite of third-year safety Cole Bishop and ahead of S Damar Hamlin, who has started for the Bills since they released S C.J. Gardner-Johnson in Week 7.