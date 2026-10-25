Omar Cooper Jr., Mason Taylor Shine for Jets Offense in 3 Touchdown Effort vs. Dolphins

After Miami took the opening kickoff and drove for a TD, Smith and Cooper got to work -- immediately. Cooper demonstrated his ability to extend plays; that 52-yard pickup included 25 yards earned after the catch.

Taylor grabbed his first two TDs of the season, the first to cap the Jets' opening drive to tie the game three plays after Cooper's 52-yard pickup. Smith threw a high pass that only the 6-5 second-year TE could reach for 6 points on a third-down play. He had 5 receptions on 6 targets for 62 yards (12.4 per) and also caught a 2-point conversion pass from Smith after hauling in a 12-yard scoring pass with 3:30 left in the game.

The first half ended with Miami ahead, 21-7, but in the third quarter the offense put together a 6-play, 73-yard drive that culminated with Smith finding Cooper, who started in the play lined up next to him in the backfield, in the left flank for a 3-yard score. After a Jason Sanders field goal and a quick Dolphins TD made it a 28-17 game, Smith led the Jets 65 yards in 1:20 for Taylor's second TD of the game. The Jets set up for a 2-point conversion, before penalties on each team put the ball back at the 1-yard line. On the conversion, Smith rolled to his right, drew defenders toward him and found Taylor in the front corner of the end zone.