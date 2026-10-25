Omar Cooper Jr., Mason Taylor Shine for Jets Offense in 3 Touchdown Effort vs. Dolphins

For the second straight game Jets rookie WR Omar Cooper Jr. eclipsed 100 receiving yards, becoming the second rookie for the Green & White to record consecutive centuries as he joined Al Toon (1985) in the franchise record book.
"I mean, I'm grateful that I was able to finish two games, play healthy, and I feel like Geno and I are connecting really well," said Cooper, who missed 5 games with an ankle injury sustained in Week 1. "I feel like we can continue to grow in that, and just looking forward to seeing how the next game [vs. Las Vegas] goes."
In addition, second-year TE Mason Taylor had his most productive day as a pro, catching a pair of TD passes from Geno Smith and a 2-point conversion that got his team within 3 points with 3:24 remaining.
"You know, I thought those guys played a great game," said Smith (23-of-30 passing, 257 yards, 3 TDs, 1 INT), referring to Cooper and Mason. "Obviously, we all can do a lot better in some areas, but they made plays when necessary, and we all fought to the end, but just wasn't enough."
Cooper had 5 receptions on 5 targets for 115 yards (23 yards per), including explosive plays of 52 yards on the Jets' first play from scrimmage and 60 yards in the third quarter, plus a short TD catch in the third quarter. He is the first Jet rookie since the merger with back-to-back games with 100-plus receiving yards and a TD.
After Miami took the opening kickoff and drove for a TD, Smith and Cooper got to work -- immediately. Cooper demonstrated his ability to extend plays; that 52-yard pickup included 25 yards earned after the catch.
Taylor grabbed his first two TDs of the season, the first to cap the Jets' opening drive to tie the game three plays after Cooper's 52-yard pickup. Smith threw a high pass that only the 6-5 second-year TE could reach for 6 points on a third-down play. He had 5 receptions on 6 targets for 62 yards (12.4 per) and also caught a 2-point conversion pass from Smith after hauling in a 12-yard scoring pass with 3:30 left in the game.
The first half ended with Miami ahead, 21-7, but in the third quarter the offense put together a 6-play, 73-yard drive that culminated with Smith finding Cooper, who started in the play lined up next to him in the backfield, in the left flank for a 3-yard score. After a Jason Sanders field goal and a quick Dolphins TD made it a 28-17 game, Smith led the Jets 65 yards in 1:20 for Taylor's second TD of the game. The Jets set up for a 2-point conversion, before penalties on each team put the ball back at the 1-yard line. On the conversion, Smith rolled to his right, drew defenders toward him and found Taylor in the front corner of the end zone.
"I just felt like we were making plays when we got the opportunity," Cooper said. "Braelon (Allen) ran the ball really hard. The offensive line did well. Geno (Smith) was making the right reads. Wide receivers were making plays when it came to them. I just feel like we started stepping up knowing that we're in a hole, we have to come out stronger. Everybody just did their job."
A big part of Miami's defensive scheme on Sunday was limiting the impact of Garrett Wilson, who had 2 receptions on 3 targets for 26 yards.
"They were clouding the inside, they played a lot of zone where you got to see other guys step up and make plays," Smith said. "And I think we all can do a better job at finding ways to get in more targets and more touches. But again the ball has to go where it goes based on the coverage. And hats off to them for the game plan they had."