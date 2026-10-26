Jets Notebook | RB Braelon Allen Shows He Can Carry the Load in Ground Game

Other than allowing a long, catch-and-run TD, the Jets' adjustments on defense in the second half enabled the team to outscore Miami by 18-7 in the narrow 28-25 loss on Sunday.

The Jets nearly flipped the script and the play of S Dane Belton -- who finished with 9 tackles, second on the team behind S Minkah Fitzpatrick -- was a big part of the turnaround.

"I feel like just the collaboration with the coaches, making sure we all are executing exactly the call, but really just to get back to the basics, get back to what we do well, flying to the ball, being detailed, just really everyone doing their job," Belton said on Monday.

Among all safeties this season, Belton ranks second in tackles (55), first in run stops (15) and tied for first in pressures (7). After allowing the Dolphins 3 TDs on their first four possessions, the Jets forced three consecutive punts including two three-and-outs.

"And I feel kind of what I said yesterday after the game," Belton said. "That's something that really lets us start from the jump, from the beginning of the game, and that's something that we're going to focus on this week. Going forward is really a fast start and being able to still finish strong as we've done, but really just getting off to that fast start is going to be important."

As they prepare for Sunday's visit by the Raiders, Belton said the success over the balance of the season rests with the players.