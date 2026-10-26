Jets HC Aaron Glenn: 'Sunday Can't Get Here Fast Enough'

The Jets got back to work at the Atlantic Health Training Center on Monday. After reviewing the film and correcting the mistakes made during their 28-25 home loss to the Miami Dolphins, they'll quickly turn their attention to a Week 8 matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders.
"I said this yesterday, Sunday can't get here fast enough for us," said HC Aaron Glenn. "This whole week is going to be about improving."
The Jets (2-5) host Las Vegas (3-4) Sunday at MetLife Stadium. The Raiders dropped a 35-21 contest to the Los Angeles Rams Sunday and have lost four games in a row.
After facing a 21-7 deficit at halftime to the Dolphins, the Jets closed the gap in the second half but were never able to take a lead. Glenn told reporters he would like to "bottle up what we did in the second half and be able to do that for a whole game."
The Dolphins had a 15-play, 91-yard drive that started at the 8:44 mark of the second quarter and ended on Malik Willis' 2-yard keeper with :12 seconds remaining before halftime. The Jets continue to emphasize a reversal of fortunes at the end of the second quarter.
"We do a two-minute jog through on Wednesday and then we come back and we have a live two-minute on Thursday and then we have another two-minute on Saturday," Glenn said. "So, it's not like we're not trying to get that done."
The 25 points were a season-high for the Jets as Geno Smith passed for 287 yards and 3 TDs while Braelon Allen led the attack on the ground with 104 yards. The Jets went 7-of-13 on third down and explosive plays from WR Omar Cooper Jr., TE Mason Taylor and RB Allen helped the unit sustain drives.
But the Jets had opportunities for more points. Rookie S Michael Taaffe intercepted Smith early in the second quarter inside the red zone. Then early in the fourth quarter, the Jets settled for a field goal after two failed rushing attempts -- one from FB Andrew Beck and the other by Allen -- from the 1-yard line, and a sack of Smith on third down. Jason Sanders came on to convert a 33-yard field-goal attempt to make it a 21-17 contest.
See the best photos from the Jets game against the Dolphins in Week 7.
"To me when you look at that it doesn't matter who gets the ball, we have to score at the 1-yard line," Glenn said. "I think it really just comes down to that, so I don't want to put it in a situation of 'give it to Braelon, give it to Beck.' We just have to score and we have to get better there."
"For us as an offense, we like a chance to finish in that situation," Smith said on Sunday. "We've got to maximize every single drive, every opportunity and get touchdowns. Today we did a better job, but it wasn't enough."
Moments after the field goal, the Dolphins beat a blitz for the game-winning score. Willis rifled a pass to wideout Caleb Douglas, who was able to elude a Minkah Fitpatrick tackle attempt for a 63-yard catch-and-run. The Jets had opened the second half by forcing three consecutive punts including two three-and-outs.
"When it comes to plays like that, I look at that as a shared process between myself as the playcaller and then the players as the execution part of it," Glenn said. "The play call has to be better for the players and then the players have to execute better and to me that's how I look at it. It's between all of us, but to say that I think Minkah has been doing a good job for us this year."
Glenn said his message to his team is to block out the outside noise and narratives.
"It all starts with how we go about practice. It all starts with how we go about meetings. It all starts with how we go about walkthroughs," Glenn said. "We understand that this league is about winning and we have to do a better job when it comes to that. I promise you, we're focused on that and we're trying to do everything we can to get those wins and that's what we look forward to each week."