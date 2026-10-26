Jets HC Aaron Glenn: 'Sunday Can't Get Here Fast Enough'

"To me when you look at that it doesn't matter who gets the ball, we have to score at the 1-yard line," Glenn said. "I think it really just comes down to that, so I don't want to put it in a situation of 'give it to Braelon, give it to Beck.' We just have to score and we have to get better there."

"For us as an offense, we like a chance to finish in that situation," Smith said on Sunday. "We've got to maximize every single drive, every opportunity and get touchdowns. Today we did a better job, but it wasn't enough."

Moments after the field goal, the Dolphins beat a blitz for the game-winning score. Willis rifled a pass to wideout Caleb Douglas, who was able to elude a Minkah Fitpatrick tackle attempt for a 63-yard catch-and-run. The Jets had opened the second half by forcing three consecutive punts including two three-and-outs.

"When it comes to plays like that, I look at that as a shared process between myself as the playcaller and then the players as the execution part of it," Glenn said. "The play call has to be better for the players and then the players have to execute better and to me that's how I look at it. It's between all of us, but to say that I think Minkah has been doing a good job for us this year."

Glenn said his message to his team is to block out the outside noise and narratives.