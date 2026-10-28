Jets Practice Update | Rookie Edge David Bailey Has a Groin Injury

David Bailey logged 61 defensive snaps in the Jets' 28-25 loss to the Dolphins last Sunday, appearing in 94% of the unit's 65 total plays. Bailey was ailing Monday with a groin injury, and he didn't practice Wednesday as the Jets (2-5) turned their attention to Sunday's home game with the Las Vegas Raiders (3-4).
"Something he came in with on Monday and it was lingering," said HC Aaron Glenn on Wednesday. "And we'll see how he operates during the week."
Bailey was credited with a half sack against the Dolphins, upping his overall total to 5.5, and was credited with 4 tackles. The Jets rookie edge defender joined Hall of Fame LB Brian Urlacher as the only players this century to register 5.5 sacks and 35 tackles within their first seven games. His 34 QB pressures are the fifth-most in the league and the most by any player in their first seven games since the stat was first tracked by TruMedia in 2016.
Defensive tackle T'Vondre Sweat, who sustained a knee injury against the ' 'Phins, and edge Joseph Ossai (ankle) are considered "week -to -week" and didn't participate in Wednesday's workout. Veteran OL Max Mitchell remains sidelined in concussion protocol.
Three players -- Breece Hall (quad) and Braelon Allen (ankle), and LG Dylan Parham (knee) -- will be limited. Hall and Parham were both injured in the Jets' 31-24 loss at the Lions and have missed the past three games. Allen, who has had 100-plus rush yards in two of the past three games, is the first Jets player to have 100-plus yards from scrimmage in three of his first six career starts since Clark Gaines in 1976. Allen, who rushed for 107 yards and added 30 receiving yards against the Dolphins, has an NFL-high 14 carries of 10-plus yards since Week 4.
"Both of those guys can carry a load," Glenn said. "It doesn't matter which guy is in there, whoever goes down. We have full confidence in those guys. I just like exactly where he's at right now, mentally and physically."
A pair of veterans -- LB Demario Davis and DT Harrison Phillips -- were given a veteran's rest day. With Sweat exiting after 22 snaps against Miami, Jowon Briggs (48 snaps), Phillips (46) and rookie Darrell Jackson Jr. (38) combined for 132 snaps on the defensive interior. The Jets signed rookie DT Amari McNeill to the practice squad on Tuesday.