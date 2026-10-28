Jets Practice Update | Rookie Edge David Bailey Has a Groin Injury

Three players -- Breece Hall (quad) and Braelon Allen (ankle), and LG Dylan Parham (knee) -- will be limited. Hall and Parham were both injured in the Jets' 31-24 loss at the Lions and have missed the past three games. Allen, who has had 100-plus rush yards in two of the past three games, is the first Jets player to have 100-plus yards from scrimmage in three of his first six career starts since Clark Gaines in 1976. Allen, who rushed for 107 yards and added 30 receiving yards against the Dolphins, has an NFL-high 14 carries of 10-plus yards since Week 4.