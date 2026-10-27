Film Breakdown | Omar Cooper Jr.'s Top Plays in Week 7

Omar Cooper Jr. has made an instant impact since he rejoined the Jets offense against the Patriots in Week 5. Cooper sustained an ankle injury during a 30-yard catch and run in Week 1 that sidelined him for four games, but the rookie wideout hasn't missed a step since he returned to the lineup.

Against the Dolphins, Cooper caught all 5 of his targets for 115 yards and 1 TD while becoming the fifth player in NFL history to have multiple games with 100-plus receiving yards and a receiving TD through three career games. Last week against the Patriots, he had 6 receptions for 103 yards, including a 48-yard TD.

"It was really good to see him get out there and have another big day," C Josh Myers said. "It was huge for our offense."

The Dolphins only ran nine plays in man coverage and that's when Cooper had his biggest plays of the game. According to Next Gen Stats, Cooper ran five routes and caught all three of his targets against man coverage and his 23.0 yards per route against man coverage are the most by any player in a game since at least 2018 (min. 5 routes).

Here's a look at how Cooper performed in his third career game.

First Play, First Catch

Cooper was targeted on the Jets' first play from scrimmage. After the Dolphins scored on their opening drive, Cooper hauled in a 52-yard pickup to set up the Green & White's answering score.

The Jets were in 11 personnel on their own 35-yard line with Cooper, Garrett Wilson and Adonai Mitchell, who made his return on Sunday, the three wideouts on the field. Cooper and Wilson lined up to the right with QB Geno Smith in the shotgun.

"For us it was just a run-action pass, defense busted and both the corner and the guy over me went with Garrett and busted the coverage and the safety came down and I was open," Cooper said. "I just turned around and hoped Geno was seeing what I saw."

With CB Jason Marshall Jr. tracking Wilson, there was plenty of room for Smith to throw the ball without the catch being contested.

The pass from Smith was 21 yards as Cooper caught the football at the Miami 43, but with nearly four yards of separation from the nearest two defenders, he turned left and gained 31 yards after the catch before Marshall could bring him down at the 13-yard line.

If Cooper continued up the right side of the field, he probably would've been tackled by S Dante Trader Jr., but his awareness of the defenders around him allowed him to extend the play.