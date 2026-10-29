Geno Smith Focused on Jets' Improvement Ahead of Raiders Matchup

While the Jets still aren't perfect, the offense in general and Smith in particular have shown flashes of the dynamic unit that HC Aaron Glenn, OC Frank Reich, everyone on the team thought they would see this year.

Smith is one of the NFL's three most accurate passers heading into Week 8 ─ he's completed 145 of 207 passes for an accuracy to the thousandths decimal of 70.048%. He also moved up to sixth in passer rating at 105.2.

And adding his three downfield connections with first-round rookie WR Omar Cooper Jr. the past two games, Smith has eight completions of 40-plus yards, to six different receivers. He becomes the first Jets QB to ring up that many field-flipping throws in the first seven games of a season since Joe Namath had 12 completions of 40-plus yards in the first seven games of 1972. That stretch, fans of a certain age will recall, included Namath's classic Game 2 shootout with the Colts' Johnny Unitas in Baltimore.

Smith highlighted some of the good that came about because opposing defenses have been so preoccupied with containing Wilson.

"I make decisions based on what I see. If you've ever played quarterback, you know there's a lot that goes into it," he said. "So I'm always trying to make the best decisions for the team while focusing on getting the ball into the hands of our playmakers. I thought Cooper had a great game, I thought Mason had a great game, we completed 70 percent of our passes.

"There's only one football on the field and Garrett's a guy ─ I've always said this ─ I'm looking to get him the ball as much as I can. But I've got to be mindful of what the defense is doing as well."

Smith knows he must be on high alert Sunday. Even though he spent only the 2025 season in Las Vegas, he describes eighth-year Raider Maxx Crosby as a "good friend" and also as a "game-wrecker." Crosby has just two sacks in the Raiders' seven games, off his usual double-digit sack pace for a season, and no doubt would love to run into his old buddy a few times to get that number up.

But Smith has a good feeling about the Jets going up against one of his old teams, and about the reaction of the MetLife Stadium crowd to the offensive improvements the QB and his unit want to unveil Sunday.