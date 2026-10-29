 Skip to main content
Advertising

Jets WR Omar Cooper Jr. Named Pepsi Rookie of the Week

First-Year Target Feels Like He Can Continue to Grow with QB Geno Smith

Oct 29, 2026 at 11:00 AM
OCJ ROW 16x9

For the second straight week, WR Omar Cooper Jr. was named the Pepsi Rookie of the Week. He followed up his Week 6 belt-winning performance with 115 yards and a touchdown against the Miami Dolphins in Week 7.

"It was really good to see him get out there and have another big day," C Josh Myers said. "It was huge for our offense."

Cooper showcased his knack for earning yards after the catch. On the Jets' first play from scrimmage, QB Geno Smith found Cooper deep for a 52-yard gain, 31 of which came after the reception. In the second half, Cooper provided another spark with a 60-yard reception on a third-and-7 play midway through the third quarter. Three plays later on third-and-goal from the 3, Cooper's second-career TD capped off the drive.

Cooper is the eighth player since the merger with multiple 100-plus yard receiving games within their first three career games, and the first Jet ever to do so. Cooper, who had 103 yards receiving in Week 6 against the Patriots where he caught a 48-yard TD, is the first Jets rookie to record consecutive 100+ yard receiving games since Al Toon (1985).

"It's a long year, so two games, you can't just say you established yourself," Cooper said. "I will say, I mean I'm grateful that I was able to play two games, play healthy, and I feel like me and Geno are connecting really well. I feel like we can continue to grow on that and just looking forward to seeing how next game goes."

Related Content

news

Geno Smith Focused on Jets' Improvement Ahead of Raiders Matchup

QB Saw Growth vs. Miami, Seeks Another Chance for the Offense 'to Try and Establish Ourselves'

news

Jets TE Mason Taylor Breaks Through, Sees More High Points Down the Road

QB Geno Smith: 'We Know What He Brings to the Table'

news

Harrison Phillips Wants a Sack Against Old Friend, Raiders QB Kirk Cousins

Jets DT: 'He's One of My All-Time Favorite Teammates'

news

Jets Set for Week 8 Clash with Las Vegas Raiders

Raiders Defense Allowing Third-Most Yards Per Game

news

Jets Injury Report | Week 8 vs. Raiders - Wednesday

RBs Braelon Allen (Ankle) & Breece Hall (Quad) Limited Participants

news

Stock Report | Jets RB Room Nearing Full Strength

Mason Taylor Emerging as a Versatile Weapon; Raiders QB Kirk Cousins Playing at a High Level at Age 38

news

Jets Practice Update | Rookie Edge David Bailey Has a Groin Injury

DT T'Vondre Sweat is Week-to-Week; RBs Breece Hall and Braelon Allen Limited

news

Ways to Watch and Stream | Jets vs. Raiders

Broadcast and Stream Info for Sunday's AFC Game vs. the Raiders

news

Jets Sign DL Amari McNeill to Practice Squad

Rookie Played in the Preseason with the Kansas City Chiefs

news

Film Breakdown | Omar Cooper Jr.'s Top Plays in Week 7

Jets Rookie WR Records Over 100 Yards and 1 TD in Second Straight Game

news

3 Stats to Know | Braelon Allen & Omar Cooper Jr. Have Both 'Gone Yard' in Recent Games

Rushes of 10+ This Season, Catches of 50+ vs. Miami & a Lesser-Known but Noteworthy Jets Turnover Streak

Advertising