Jets WR Omar Cooper Jr. Named Pepsi Rookie of the Week

For the second straight week, WR Omar Cooper Jr. was named the Pepsi Rookie of the Week. He followed up his Week 6 belt-winning performance with 115 yards and a touchdown against the Miami Dolphins in Week 7.

"It was really good to see him get out there and have another big day," C Josh Myers said. "It was huge for our offense."

Cooper showcased his knack for earning yards after the catch. On the Jets' first play from scrimmage, QB Geno Smith found Cooper deep for a 52-yard gain, 31 of which came after the reception. In the second half, Cooper provided another spark with a 60-yard reception on a third-and-7 play midway through the third quarter. Three plays later on third-and-goal from the 3, Cooper's second-career TD capped off the drive.

Cooper is the eighth player since the merger with multiple 100-plus yard receiving games within their first three career games, and the first Jet ever to do so. Cooper, who had 103 yards receiving in Week 6 against the Patriots where he caught a 48-yard TD, is the first Jets rookie to record consecutive 100+ yard receiving games since Al Toon (1985).