Jets TE Mason Taylor Breaks Through, Sees More High Points Down the Road

"One thing I thought that he did a hell of a job in training camp was just run out the catch, of being able to catch, get up field, and be able to make yardage," Glenn said. "And now what's really coming out is the ability [where] you can just throw it up to him and be able to make a catch. He always had that. The thing is he's getting better at it."

On his first TD catch, Taylor, who led the Jets' tight end group with 37 snaps (63%), said he used his internal timer to adjust his route.

"It was a corner route, I remember just inside releasing, and I was going to do a little move at the top, but I felt like my inside time, you always have an inside timer against pass rush in the NFL, kind of just when you're supposed to be in your spot," Taylor said. "So I just bent it. Wasn't anything kind of crazy to route. But then Geno gave me a chance to go up and get the ball. I just knew how to make a play.

"A laser focus on the ball, you kind of shut everything out. I knew I had to go back a little bit and attack the ball."

With Taylor facing the quarterback with the defender in front of him with a shot at thwarting the play, he showed off his contested catch ability, grabbing the 50/50 ball for his first TD of the season.

His 20-yard catch from Smith in the fourth quarter led to a Jason Sanders field goal, then later in the quarter Taylor ran a corner route with Smith dropping in a perfect 12-yard pass that only Taylor could get to. He capped his day by tip-toeing on the sideline on the subsequent 2-point conversion to get the Jets within 3 points.