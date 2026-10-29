 Skip to main content
Advertising

Jets TE Mason Taylor Breaks Through, Sees More High Points Down the Road

QB Geno Smith: ‘We Know What He Brings to the Table’

Oct 29, 2026 at 11:30 AM
Author Image
Jack Bell

NYJETS.COM CONTRIBUTOR

Mason 1

The coveted skill for any receiver is their contested catch ability. And the Jets' TE Mason Taylor at 6-5, 251 has it.

Exhibit A came against Miami last Sunday when Taylor made a leaping catch over CB Jason Marshall to complete a 13-yard scoring toss from QB Geno Smith. Now in his second season with the Green & White after being drafted out of LSU, Taylor said he had concrete goals after hauling in 11-of-14 contested catches last season (78.6%), among the best number among tight ends who had at least 10 chances.

"Number one, being more consistent in the run game," Taylor said a few days after his 5 receptions for 62 yards (12.4 per), 2 TD and a 2-point conversion performance. "And then my run-after-catch ability. I feel like I still need to improve that part of my game."

Beyond those numbers, Taylor had an impressive overall performance: A long gain of 20 yards, 4 first downs, 2 third-down and a fourth-down conversion. Pro Football Focus gave him the highest grade, 93.3, among all tight ends in Week 7 games.

"What a day it was for Mason Taylor," NFL analyst Brian Baldinger said in his critique of Taylor's day. "He showed up over and over again despite the defense not making it easy on him."

Jets HC Aaron Glenn was equally impressed.

Practice Gallery | Jets Turn Their Focus to Raiders in Week 8

See photos of the Jets on the practice field ahead of their Week 8 matchup with the Raiders.

Garrett thumb
1 / 49
_DG41095
2 / 49
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
_DG40900
3 / 49
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
_DG40859
4 / 49
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
_DG40872
5 / 49
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
_DG40884
6 / 49
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
_DG40830
7 / 49
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
_DG40937
8 / 49
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
_DG41102
9 / 49
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
_DG41036
10 / 49
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
_DG40979
11 / 49
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
_DG40959
12 / 49
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
_DG40926
13 / 49
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
_DG40807
14 / 49
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
_DG40730
15 / 49
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
_DG40457
16 / 49
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
_DG40728
17 / 49
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
_DG40718
18 / 49
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
_DG40687
19 / 49
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
_DG40682
20 / 49
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
_DG40678
21 / 49
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
_DG40670
22 / 49
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
_DG40664
23 / 49
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
_DG40646
24 / 49
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
_DG40575
25 / 49
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
_DG40541
26 / 49
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
_DG40519
27 / 49
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
_DG40492
28 / 49
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
_DG40429
29 / 49
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
_DG40364
30 / 49
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
_DG40350
31 / 49
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
_DG40303
32 / 49
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
_DG40281
33 / 49
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
_DG40141
34 / 49
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
_DG40130
35 / 49
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
_DG40125
36 / 49
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
_DG40087
37 / 49
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
_DG40069
38 / 49
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
_DG40065
39 / 49
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
_DG40043
40 / 49
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
_DG40026
41 / 49
Eric Gelfand/© New York Jets 2026
_DG50336
42 / 49
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
_DG50318
43 / 49
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
_DG50306
44 / 49
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
_DG50284
45 / 49
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
_DG50272
46 / 49
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
_DG50108
47 / 49
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
_DG50100
48 / 49
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
_DG50090
49 / 49
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

"One thing I thought that he did a hell of a job in training camp was just run out the catch, of being able to catch, get up field, and be able to make yardage," Glenn said. "And now what's really coming out is the ability [where] you can just throw it up to him and be able to make a catch. He always had that. The thing is he's getting better at it."

On his first TD catch, Taylor, who led the Jets' tight end group with 37 snaps (63%), said he used his internal timer to adjust his route.

"It was a corner route, I remember just inside releasing, and I was going to do a little move at the top, but I felt like my inside time, you always have an inside timer against pass rush in the NFL, kind of just when you're supposed to be in your spot," Taylor said. "So I just bent it. Wasn't anything kind of crazy to route. But then Geno gave me a chance to go up and get the ball. I just knew how to make a play.

"A laser focus on the ball, you kind of shut everything out. I knew I had to go back a little bit and attack the ball."

With Taylor facing the quarterback with the defender in front of him with a shot at thwarting the play, he showed off his contested catch ability, grabbing the 50/50 ball for his first TD of the season.

His 20-yard catch from Smith in the fourth quarter led to a Jason Sanders field goal, then later in the quarter Taylor ran a corner route with Smith dropping in a perfect 12-yard pass that only Taylor could get to. He capped his day by tip-toeing on the sideline on the subsequent 2-point conversion to get the Jets within 3 points.

"It's what we've seen from him," Smith said of Taylor. "He's made those plays throughout camp. Again, when he was out, other guys had stepped up, but we know what he brings to the table. So, whenever we get opportunities for Mason to make those plays, we're going to give him a shot. He's shown and proven that he can make it happen."

Overall this season, in 5 games (Taylor missed two games with a thumb injury), he has 14 catches from 18 targets for 117 yards, 31 yards after catches.

Taylor is among a closely knit group of talented tight ends -- rookie Kenyon Sadiq, veteran Jeremy Ruckert and the 6-7 Jelani Woods -- who give the Jets and OC Frank Reich myriad options in the pass and run game.

"We have a great group," Taylor said. "That's one of the best parts about playing football. It's the brotherhood in the locker room, but also the brotherhood, I believe, in the tight end room, is really strong. We're all best friends in there, including Andrew Beck, our fullback slash tight end.

"And we always have a blast, and we all have different kinds of talents and attributes. The coaches do a great job of putting us on the field ... getting the matchups we need to win games."

He added: "People joke about it all the time. We're always walking around in the facility, going to lunch together, and walking back to the locker room together. Everyone's joking around, saying 'those damn tight ends, what y'all doing?' We're always moving, always moving together."

Related Content

news

Geno Smith Focused on Jets' Improvement Ahead of Raiders Matchup

QB Saw Growth vs. Miami, Seeks Another Chance for the Offense 'to Try and Establish Ourselves'

news

Jets WR Omar Cooper Jr. Named Pepsi Rookie of the Week

First-Year Target Feels Like He Can Continue to Grow with QB Geno Smith

news

Harrison Phillips Wants a Sack Against Old Friend, Raiders QB Kirk Cousins

Jets DT: 'He's One of My All-Time Favorite Teammates'

news

Jets Set for Week 8 Clash with Las Vegas Raiders

Raiders Defense Allowing Third-Most Yards Per Game

news

Jets Injury Report | Week 8 vs. Raiders - Wednesday

RBs Braelon Allen (Ankle) & Breece Hall (Quad) Limited Participants

news

Stock Report | Jets RB Room Nearing Full Strength

Mason Taylor Emerging as a Versatile Weapon; Raiders QB Kirk Cousins Playing at a High Level at Age 38

news

Jets Practice Update | Rookie Edge David Bailey Has a Groin Injury

DT T'Vondre Sweat is Week-to-Week; RBs Breece Hall and Braelon Allen Limited

news

Ways to Watch and Stream | Jets vs. Raiders

Broadcast and Stream Info for Sunday's AFC Game vs. the Raiders

news

Jets Sign DL Amari McNeill to Practice Squad

Rookie Played in the Preseason with the Kansas City Chiefs

news

Film Breakdown | Omar Cooper Jr.'s Top Plays in Week 7

Jets Rookie WR Records Over 100 Yards and 1 TD in Second Straight Game

news

3 Stats to Know | Braelon Allen & Omar Cooper Jr. Have Both 'Gone Yard' in Recent Games

Rushes of 10+ This Season, Catches of 50+ vs. Miami & a Lesser-Known but Noteworthy Jets Turnover Streak

Advertising