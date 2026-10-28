Harrison Phillips Wants a Sack Against Old Friend, Raiders QB Kirk Cousins

Phillips has played against Cousins twice already: in 2024 when he was still on the Vikings and last season when the Jets defeated the Falcons 27-24 in Week 13. Since Cousins has returned from injury, the only difference Phillips has noticed is that Cousins is less aggressive when scrambling to run the football, but not much else has changed. When watching film to prepare for this week's game, he's noticed how well Cousins works with his center identifying protections and making changes before the snap.

"I remember even in Minnesota, he would always make the right decision and let's just pretend it's third-and-10, you gotta have it. If [the No. 1 option] is away, he's okay going ahead and throwing it to [the third option] and believing that he's going to get the yards after the catch to go make the first down because he's typically not going to throw it in there on not a high completion throw," Phillips said, explaining how Cousins might read a situation. "He's always had a really high completion percentage, and I think it's a really smart thing about his game."

If one thing has always stayed true throughout the time Phillips has known Cousins, it's that he doesn't like to be sacked and would rather dirt it when pressure arrives. But he hopes Cousins, who leads the NFL with 16 TDs and is third with 1,877 passing yards, might make an exception this time around.