Jets Veteran Tackling Machines React to 'Bulletin Board' Fodder

The rivalry between the Jets and the Raiders has been one of the most heated and competitive since the days of the American Football League, which was born in 1960. Ahead of the teams' game at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, there's new bulletin board fodder to spice up what has always been a hot and spicy meeting.
The Raiders' second-year running back Ashton Jeanty, the No. 6 overall selection in the 2025 NFL Draft, spoke about the Jets' defensive players in less than complimentary terms.
"I think we can definitely get the run game going," Jeanty, 22, was quoted as saying earlier this week. "Get back on track and really get after these guys. A couple guys out there that don't really want to tackle, but I'm not going to say names."
On Thursday, the veteran tackling machines Demario Davis and Minkah Fitzpatrick put on their diplomats' hats when they were asked about Jeanty's comments.
"Yeah, saw it, heard it," said Davis, a 15-year NFL veteran who is closing in on his 10th straight season with 100 tackles or more. "Actually, no comment on that specifically. I think that as a defense as a whole, our best football is in front of us, and we're looking forward to putting that on display this week. It's a great opportunity this Sunday to play our best football. I honestly believe our best football as a defense is in front of us, and it's a good week to do it."
He added: "It's called bulletin board material. Nothing other than that. I'm big on the game that's played inside the lines. Simple as that."
Las Vegas began the season with three straight wins, but its season has been turned on its head since with four straight losses in which the Raiders have allowed 30-plus points in each game. Jeanty is averaging 3.1 yards per carry this season compared with a 3.7 average as a rookie. He has carried the ball 106 times for 328 yards with a single TD but has caught 34 passes from QB Kurt Cousins for 312 yards and 3 TDs.
Fitzpatrick had a team-high 10 tackles last week against Miami to go along with his career-high 16 tackles in Week 4 at Chicago. In the 5 games he's played for the Green & White this season (he missed games against Green Bay and Detroit with a groin injury, which also limited him to 6 snaps in Week 1), Fitzpatrick has a 94.7% tackle efficiency rate, fifth-highest among all safeties with at least 30 tackle opportunities this season.
"Everybody found out in different ways, whether it's through media or someone saying it to me," Fitzpatrick said, referring to Jeanty's comments.
He added: "Whenever our name is brought up, whether it be by an opponent or a past opponent, [it] catches our eye. But the way that I operate, I go out there and give 110 percent effort, no matter who I'm playing against, no matter what they say. Obviously certain games could add a little more fuel to the fire, but at the end of the day, I got to go out there and do my job. I feel like most of the guys in this locker room operate in that same fashion."