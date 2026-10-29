Jets Veteran Tackling Machines React to 'Bulletin Board' Fodder

Fitzpatrick had a team-high 10 tackles last week against Miami to go along with his career-high 16 tackles in Week 4 at Chicago. In the 5 games he's played for the Green & White this season (he missed games against Green Bay and Detroit with a groin injury, which also limited him to 6 snaps in Week 1), Fitzpatrick has a 94.7% tackle efficiency rate, fifth-highest among all safeties with at least 30 tackle opportunities this season.

He added: "Whenever our name is brought up, whether it be by an opponent or a past opponent, [it] catches our eye. But the way that I operate, I go out there and give 110 percent effort, no matter who I'm playing against, no matter what they say. Obviously certain games could add a little more fuel to the fire, but at the end of the day, I got to go out there and do my job. I feel like most of the guys in this locker room operate in that same fashion."