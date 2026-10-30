What's the Most Intriguing Jets-Raiders' Matchup?

EA : I had originally planned to go with the "old" gunslingers – Jets QB Geno Smith and Raiders QB Kirk Cousins – who are still playing at a high level. Smith, 36, ranks third in completion percentage (70%) and sixth in passer rating (105.2). On passes attempts that travel 20-plus yards, Smith ranks first in completion percentage (61.1%). Cousins, 38, is tied for the NFL lead with 16 TD passes and his 1,877 yards rank fourth. But football ultimately is a line of scrimmage game and I can't wait to watch Jets RT Armand Membou step in the ring with Raiders edge Maxx Crosby. Pro Football Focus has an 86.2 grade on Crosby, which is the seventh-highest amongst edges and the top grade for any starter on either side. According to Next Gen Stats, Membou has allowed just three quick pressures (pressures within 2.5 seconds of the snap), the fourth-fewest in the league among 31 right tackles with at least 150 pass blocking snaps. Crosby, who has just 2 sacks this season but 16 QB hits, has racked up double-digit sacks in three of the past four seasons. HC Aaron Glenn reminded Membou this week that "he's a dude" and he's going against a top-flight guy the Jets feel like he can match up with.

AV: TE Brock Bowers against the Jets secondary is the most intriguing matchup this week. The Raiders treat Bowers more like a wideout with how they utilize him, and they have run the most plays in the league in 12 personnel (1 RB, 2 TE formation). According to Next Gen Stats, 33.7% of Bowers' routes have been vertical, and he leads tight ends in targets (20), receptions (13) and receiving yards (249) on vertical routes this season. Even with Bowers missing the first two games, he is just 19 yards shy of WR Tre Tuckers' team-leading receiving mark (474). Limiting his explosiveness will be pivotal for the Jets and overall, the Green & White have allowed six or fewer explosive plays in six of their seven games this season. The Raiders also rely on Tucker as a vertical threat, but Bowers has been QB Kirk Cousins' most targeted option. Bowers averages 13.4 yards per catch, and his best performance was in his first game action of the season in Week 3 against the Saints where he had 10 receptions and 116 yards and a touchdown. He has not scored the past two games and has been held under 75 yards each time. Entering Week 8, the Jets have the league's fifth-ranked pass defense and are only allowing 187.7 yards per game.