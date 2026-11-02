Jets Week 8 Stats & Notes | Adonai Mitchell & Braelon Allen Lead Offense

Offense
- The Jets scored points on their first six possessions vs. LV, marking the longest streak to open a game by any team this season. It's the first time a Jets offense has opened a game with six-straight scoring drives since 2008 (Week Four vs. STL).
- The offense scored on their opening possession for the fourth consecutive week, the first time they've done so since an eight-game streak in 2020.
- The Jets 23 first-half points were their most since Week 16, 2023, while their 30 points through three quarters were the most since Week 12, 2022.
- The offense finished the game with a season-high 12 explosive plays (12+ run, 16+ pass), producing an explosive on 19.7% of their plays, their most in a single-game since Week 13, 2020 vs. LV.
- The offensive line paved the way for the Jets to rush for 90 yards before contact vs. LV, including 3.3 yards before contact per carry, the highest mark by any team in Week Eight.
- With Adonai Mitchell's 142 receiving yards vs. LV, the Jet offense has now produced four single-game 100+ yard receivers, the most in the league.
- RB Braelon Allen and Mitchell became the third RB/WR duo in Jets history to record 140+ rush yards and 140+ rec. yards in the same game, joining Freeman McNeil and Wesley Walker (1982 NFL Playoffs) and Bilal Powell and Santonio Holmes (2013).
Braelon Allen
- Allen has recorded 100+ scrimmage yards in four consecutive games, tied for the longest active streak in the league and the longest by a Jet since Brandon Marshall's four game streak in 2015.
- Allen finished the afternoon with 153 scrimmage yards, becoming the first Jet to eclipse 150 in a game this season.
- Allen finished the afternoon with 147 rushing yards, marking his third 100+ yard rushing game since Week Five, tied with Jahmyr Gibbs (DET), Bucky Irving (TB), and Jaylen Warren (PIT) for the most in the league.
- Allen has started every game since Week Four and has produced the second-most rushing yards in that stretch (504) behind only Irving (548).
- Allen rushed for 121 yards in the first half alone, the third-most by a Jet in an opening half this century behind only Curtis Martin (2000) and Thomas Jones (2009).
Adonai Mitchell
- Mitchell amassed a career-high 142 receiving yards and a touchdown on seven receptions vs. LV, the third-most receiving yards in the NFL in Week Eight.
- Among the 37 players with at least five receptions in Week Eight, Mitchell's 20.3 yards per reception was the second-highest mark in the NFL.
- He's the sixth player this season to record 140+ yards on five+ receptions while averaging 20.0+ yards per catch.
- Mitchell totaled 78 yards and a touchdown on five receptions in the first half alone, becoming the first Jet since Garrett Wilson in 2022 to record 75+ receiving yards and a touchdown in the first half.
Geno Smith
- QB Geno Smith threw for 290 yards in Week Eight, the fifth-most among all quarterbacks.
- Smith completed five passes of 20+ yards vs. LV, the second-most in the league on the week behind only Joe Burrow (CIN).
- On passes of 20+ air yards, Smith finished the afternoon 5/10 for 142 yards, the most by any quarterback in Week Eight and the ninth-most in a single game this season. Notably, Smith is the only quarterback to appear in the top 10 twice.
- Overall this season, among the 47 quarterbacks with at least 10 attempts of 20+ air yards, Smith ranks third in passing yards (565), fourth in completion percentage over expected (+19.0%), tied fourth in touchdowns (four), and sixth in completion percentage (57.1%).
- Since the merger, 32 quarterbacks have attempted at least 200 pass attempts through the first eight games of a season, including Smith. Among those 32, Smith ranks: first in passer rating (104.5), second in completion percentage (69.0), third in passing yards (1,913), and 10th in passing touchdowns (12).
Defense
Jamien Sherwood
- LB Jamien Sherwood registered a team-high 14 tackles vs. LV, extending his season total to 68, tied for the seventh-most in the NFL.
- Since becoming a full-time starter in 2024, Sherwood has registered 376 tackles, the second-most in the league behind only Jordyn Brooks (MIA).
- He has logged 10+ tackles in 17 games in that stretch, tied for the second-most in the league. Sherwood is now tied with Quincy Williams for the fifth-most 10+ tackle games by a Jet this century.
Dane Belton
- S Dane Belton registered 12 tackles, including one tackle for loss, and a pass defensed vs. LV. His 67 tackles lead all NFL safeties this season and are the most by a Jet safety entering Week Nine in the NGS era (since 2016).
- Belton added six run stops vs. LV, the most among all safeties in Week Eight and the second-most by a safety in a single game this season.
- He now owns 21 run stops this season, the most among all safeties and six more than the next closest player.
Jowon Briggs
- DL Jowon Briggs registered three tackles vs. LV, adding a team-high four pressures. According to Next Gen Stats, Briggs posted a 20.0% pressure rate, the third-highest among all defensive tackles with 20+ pass rush snaps on the week behind only Quinnen Williams (DAL) and Cam Heyward (PIT).
- Briggs added three run stops vs. LV, one of only five defensive tackles in Week Eight with three+ pressures and three+ run stops. He's one of just 22 defensive tackles with at least three of each in a single game this season.
Special Teams
Jason Sanders
- K Jason Sanders converted on all four of his kicks from 21, 36, 39, and 31 yards vs. LV, tied with Drew Stevens for the most made field goals in Week Eight.
- Among all kickers with 15+ FG attempts this season, Sanders ranks seventh in field goals made (17), ninth in field goal percentage (89.5%), and eighth in points scored (64).
Malachi Moore
- S Malachi Moore has registered a tackle on special teams in every game this season, the longest active streak in the league, and the longest by a Jet this century.
- He's just the second player over the last 10 seasons (since 2017) to open a season with a tackle on special teams in eight straight games, joining Chazz Surratt (SEA).