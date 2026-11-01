Jets WR Adonai Mitchell Has Career Game in Loss to the Raiders

Targeted nine times in the Jets' 38-33 loss to the Raiders Sunday at MetLife Stadium, wideout Adonai Mitchell turned in his best statistical performance as a pro with 142 yards receiving on 7 catches with 1 TD.
"I think AD had a great game," said QB Geno Smith. "I thought the receivers in general – they all played well. But again, we're looking for wins so it wasn't enough."
On the Jets' second drive, Mitchell's big day got underway with a 17-yard reception from Smith to convert a on third-and-10. Later on the first play from scrimmage in the second quarter, Mitchell looked like he was in the clear for a 70-yard touchdown, but the speedster was unable to come down with the pass that he got both his hands on.
Two plays later, Smith showed his unwavering confidence in Mitchell and the third-year wideout rewarded the faith on a third-and-11 with a 20-yard reception. With the Jets trialing 14-13 midway through the second stanza, Smith threw a great ball to Mitchell for a 12-yard score on fourth-and-1.
"Credit to the (offensive coordinator Frank Reich) and Geno for still believing in me," Mitchell said. "That's just how the game goes. You try to advantage of your opportunities and that's how the game goes."
With Jets trailing 35-30 in the fourth quarter, Smith delivered a picture-perfect long ball to Mitchell for 47 yards that got the Jets to the Las Vegas 13. But the Jets - just 2-of-6 in the red zone Sunday - were turned away and had to settle for a Jason Sanders' 31-yard field that cut the deficit to two points.
"We just didn't do enough to win no matter how the game went," Mitchell said. "The only outcome we're looking for is a win."
A week after scoring a season-high 25 points in a loss to the Dolphins, the Jets totaled 33 against the Raiders. They amassed 439 yards of offense and averaged 7.2 yards per play. Smith hit on 20-of-32 passes for 290 yards with 2 TD and 1 INT while connecting to six different targets.
"There's a team full of competitors," Mitchell said. "We all want to win - we all want to do everything we can to try to win. It just sucks."
Entering Week 8, the Jets and the Bills were the only teams in the NFL this season with multiple players to record a 100-yard rushing game and multiple players to record a 100-yard receiving game. That Green & White list included Braelon Allen and Breece Hall- who have rushed for more than 100 yards while three players - Garrett Wilson, Kenyon Sadiq and Omar Cooper Jr. - have recorded more than 100 receiving yards. Mitchell, who was acquired from the Colts along with two first-round picks in exchange for CB Sauce Gardner last November, made it four on Sunday.
Mitchell and Allen (21-147-1TD) became the third WR-RB duo in Jets history to record 140-rush yards and 140-plus receiving yards in the same game. Mitchell, who had five receiving first downs, became just the seventh Jets target in the past 15 seasons to eclipse 125 receiving yards while averaging 20.0 yards per catch.