Jets WR Adonai Mitchell Has Career Game in Loss to the Raiders

Targeted nine times in the Jets' 38-33 loss to the Raiders Sunday at MetLife Stadium, wideout Adonai Mitchell turned in his best statistical performance as a pro with 142 yards receiving on 7 catches with 1 TD.

"I think AD had a great game," said QB Geno Smith. "I thought the receivers in general – they all played well. But again, we're looking for wins so it wasn't enough."

On the Jets' second drive, Mitchell's big day got underway with a 17-yard reception from Smith to convert a on third-and-10. Later on the first play from scrimmage in the second quarter, Mitchell looked like he was in the clear for a 70-yard touchdown, but the speedster was unable to come down with the pass that he got both his hands on.

Two plays later, Smith showed his unwavering confidence in Mitchell and the third-year wideout rewarded the faith on a third-and-11 with a 20-yard reception. With the Jets trialing 14-13 midway through the second stanza, Smith threw a great ball to Mitchell for a 12-yard score on fourth-and-1.