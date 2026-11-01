Braelon Allen Rushes for Career-High 147 Yards in Jets' Loss to Raiders

"Unfortunately, when the game doesn't call for pounding the rock in the second half, I got to do my part in other ways. So either way, whether I'm running the ball or [in] pass protect, I try to do my job to the best of my ability."

Allen, a third-year player, has rushed for 100-plus yards in three of the last four games. He also had 5 runs of 10-plus yards, 19 carries of 10-plus yards in the past four games. Allen surpassed Curtis Martin, who since 2000 was the only other Jets player with as many similar games with 15 runs of 10-plus yards in the first 3 games of the 2004 season. And over this 5-game stretch, Allen has rushed for 565 yards.