 Skip to main content
Advertising

Braelon Allen Rushes for Career-High 147 Yards in Jets' Loss to Raiders

HC Aaron Glenn: 'Braelon Did a Hell of a Job'

Nov 01, 2026 at 06:58 PM
Author Image
Jack Bell

NYJETS.COM CONTRIBUTOR

_EM_5335-allen-thumb

After breaking to the left and rambling 21 yards for a TD giving the Jets a 9-point lead, 30-21, with 8:26 to play in the third quarter, RB Braelon Allen had 2 more carries and 1 reception the rest of the way as the Jets were forced to chase the game. The Las Vegas Raiders scored 24 points in the second half en route to a 38-33 victory at MetLife Stadium on Sunday.

The outcome, while a bitter pill to swallow for the Jets (2-6), does not detract from Allen's solid performance -- 21 carries for a career high 147 yards (17 carries and 121 yards in the first half) and a TD -- in his fifth straight start in place of the injured Breece Hall (quad).

"There's a lot of things we did well," Allen said, referring to the Jets' first six possessions when they put points on the board, with a pair of Geno Smith TD passes and three Jason Sanders field goals.

"Unfortunately, when the game doesn't call for pounding the rock in the second half, I got to do my part in other ways. So either way, whether I'm running the ball or [in] pass protect, I try to do my job to the best of my ability."

Allen, a third-year player, has rushed for 100-plus yards in three of the last four games. He also had 5 runs of 10-plus yards, 19 carries of 10-plus yards in the past four games. Allen surpassed Curtis Martin, who since 2000 was the only other Jets player with as many similar games with 15 runs of 10-plus yards in the first 3 games of the 2004 season. And over this 5-game stretch, Allen has rushed for 565 yards.

"Braelon did a hell of a job, I think he had close to 150 yards, and I think that speaks for itself," HC Aaron Glenn said. "And Breece is close. He's close. But again, we want to make sure that we're handling that situation the right way, he's an important part of what we're doing, of what we're building."

On the Jets' first series, Allen picked up 30 yards on consecutive 15-yard runs as the Jets took a 3-0 lead on a Sanders field goal. His longest run of the day, 24 yards, came on the Jets fourth possession that ended with a Smith-to-Adonai Mitchell (7 catches for 142 yards) TD pass on fourth down.

"The guys up front ... moving people, being patient, and just letting the game come to me not trying to force anything," Allen said. "Just going by my reads and progressing. The guys up front make it happen."

Overall, the Jets ran for 166 yards (6.1 per).

"Very disappointing," Allen said about the result. "Obviously, no matter how many times you score, or don't score winning the game is the objective. So we didn't do that. It's disappointing, no matter how well you play."

Related Content

news

Jets-Raiders Game Recap | Green & White Drop 38-33 Contest to Las Vegas

RB Braelon Allen Rushed for 147 Yards and WR Adonai Mitchell Had a Career-High 142 Receiving Yards

news

Jets WR Adonai Mitchell Has Career Game in Loss to the Raiders

Geno Smith: 'I Think AD had a Great Game'

news

Jets List 7 Players Inactive Against Las Vegas Raiders

David Bailey, Breece Hall, Kohl Levao, Max Mitchell, Joseph Ossai, Tim Patrick and Nahshon Wright Inactive for Week 8

news

Jets-Raiders Game Preview | How Slim the Margins Are

Green & White Host Las Vegas on Sunday at 1 p.m.

news

What's the Most Intriguing Jets-Raiders' Matchup?

Green & White Return Home for Clash with Las Vegas

news

Ways to Watch and Stream | Jets vs. Raiders

Broadcast and Stream Info for Sunday's AFC Game vs. the Raiders

news

Jets Notebook | T'Vondre Sweat Out, Rookie David Bailey Doubtful Against Raiders on Sunday

RB Breece Hall & LG Dylan Parham Are Questionable for Week 8 Game

news

Ponds' Progress: How the Rookie CB Is Adjusting to the NFL

DC Brian Duker: 'I Thought He Did a Nice Job Overall'

news

Jets Place DT T'Vondre Sweat on Injured Reserve; Sign DT Payton Page and Elevate Two for Raiders Game

OL Brant Banks and Former Raiders' Draft Pick Quinton Bell Elevated for Sunday's Contest

news

Jets Injury Report | Week 8 vs. Raiders - Friday

RB Breece Hall (Quad) & OL Dylan Parham (Knee) Questionable for Sunday

news

Jets Veteran Tackling Machines React to 'Bulletin Board' Fodder

LB Demario Davis: 'I'm Big on the Game That's Played Inside the Lines'

Advertising