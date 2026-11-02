3 Takeaways | Jets Offense Scored on First Six Possessions vs Raiders

The Jets scored their season high in points but fell short, 38-33, to the Las Vegas Raiders at MetLife Stadium on Sunday.

Here are 3 takeaways from Week 8, before the Jets (2-6) prepare for another AFC West opponent -- the Kansas City Chiefs (5-2).

'What Our Offense Should Look Like

The Jets' put up 439 total net yards of offense and QB Geno Smith was 20-of-32 passing for 290 yards, 2 TDs and 1 INT in the loss. RB Braelon Allen and WR Adonai Mitchell had career-highs, each with nearly 150 yards rushing and receiving respectively, and WR Garrett Wilson was targeted 12 times, making 6 receptions for 83 yards.

"Geno was dialed and [offensive coordinator Frank] Reich gave us the game plan all week, we knew what to expect and we went out and executed for the most part," Wilson said. "There's still some plays that I still want to have back on that first drive, and yeah, that's what our offense should look like."

The Jets scored on their first six possessions, becoming the first NFL team to do so this season, and they finished the game with a season-high 12 explosive plays (any play of 12-plus rushing yards or 16-plus yards receiving), producing an explosive on 19.7% of their plays, their most in a single game since Week 13 in 2020, according to TruMedia.

But the area where the Jets hope to improve is in the red zone where they were 2 -of -6. K Jason Sanders made four field goals but the Green & White believe they could have turned more of those opportunities for points into touchdowns.

"There's definitely areas where we can clean it up and make sure that when we get down there, especially the first drive of the game, you know, I think it would have made a statement, you know if we were to punch it in," RG Joe Tippmann said. "We definitely left some meat on the bone."

Wilson said the margins are slim when it comes to the red zone.