Film Breakdown | How Did Adonai Mitchell Get Open vs the Raiders?

After missing four games due to a finger injury, Adonai Mitchell returned to the lineup against the Dolphins and had a relatively quiet return to the lineup. But Mitchell exploded against the Raiders last Sunday, hauling in seven receptions on nine targets for a career-high 142 receiving yards and a TD.

While the Jets fell short to the Raiders, 38-33, the offense scored on its first six possessions and generated a season-high 12 explosive plays (any rush 12-plus yards or any reception 16-plus yards) – Mitchell accounted for 5 of them and averaged 20 yards per catch.

When Mitchell made his return in Week 7, he played 26 snaps (44%) and was targeted three times. Against the Raiders, his workload increased to 39 snaps (61%), and he was the second-most targeted receiver (Garrett Wilson was targeted 12 times). Wilson (52) and Omar Cooper Jr. (50), who had over 100 yards in Week 7, were the only receivers to play more snaps than Mitchell.

"I thought the offense did a really good job of moving the ball," HC Aaron Glenn said postgame. "The way that we ran the ball, the explosive plays, got Garrett involved, got AD involved. All those guys did an excellent job."

Here's a look at some of Mitchell's most impactful plays from Week 8.

Lead-Grabbing TD

Trailing 14-13 in the second quarter, the Jets stayed aggressive as the offense remained on the field on fourth-and-1 from the 12-yard line.

The offense lined up in 11 personnel (1 RB, 1 TE, 3 WR) with Mitchell as the lone receiver on the right side across from CB Eric Stokes. He ran a go route to the back of the end zone and QB Geno Smith was on the money with a back-shoulder toss.