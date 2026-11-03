Film Breakdown | How Did Adonai Mitchell Get Open vs the Raiders?

After missing four games due to a finger injury, Adonai Mitchell returned to the lineup against the Dolphins and had a relatively quiet return to the lineup. But Mitchell exploded against the Raiders last Sunday, hauling in seven receptions on nine targets for a career-high 142 receiving yards and a TD.
While the Jets fell short to the Raiders, 38-33, the offense scored on its first six possessions and generated a season-high 12 explosive plays (any rush 12-plus yards or any reception 16-plus yards) – Mitchell accounted for 5 of them and averaged 20 yards per catch.
When Mitchell made his return in Week 7, he played 26 snaps (44%) and was targeted three times. Against the Raiders, his workload increased to 39 snaps (61%), and he was the second-most targeted receiver (Garrett Wilson was targeted 12 times). Wilson (52) and Omar Cooper Jr. (50), who had over 100 yards in Week 7, were the only receivers to play more snaps than Mitchell.
"I thought the offense did a really good job of moving the ball," HC Aaron Glenn said postgame. "The way that we ran the ball, the explosive plays, got Garrett involved, got AD involved. All those guys did an excellent job."
Here's a look at some of Mitchell's most impactful plays from Week 8.
Lead-Grabbing TD
Trailing 14-13 in the second quarter, the Jets stayed aggressive as the offense remained on the field on fourth-and-1 from the 12-yard line.
The offense lined up in 11 personnel (1 RB, 1 TE, 3 WR) with Mitchell as the lone receiver on the right side across from CB Eric Stokes. He ran a go route to the back of the end zone and QB Geno Smith was on the money with a back-shoulder toss.
According to Next Gen Stats, Mitchell was targeted on 7 of his 11 matchups against Stokes, and he made five receptions, including this TD, for 73 of his 142 total yards.
42 Yards, 1 Drive
On the Jets' first TD drive, which culminated on an 18-yard Smith score to WR Isaiah Williams, Mitchell accounted for 42 of the offense's 70 yards.
Smith targeted Mitchell on the first play of the drive; it was a deep shot down the middle of the field that fell through Mitchell's grasp. But two plays later, Smith looked his way again.
"Credit to the OC [Frank Reich] and Geno for still believing in me and that's just how the game goes; you try to take advantage of every opportunity," Mitchell said.
On third-and-11 from the Jets' 29, Mitchell and Cooper lined up right and both ran down the field before breaking at the 45-yard line in opposite directions. Mitchell went out toward the sideline, and Cooper worked inward toward the logo.
Stokes was covering Mitchell again, but Smith placed the ball toward Mitchell's outside hip. Mitchell hauled in the well-placed ball and was tackled immediately, but the 20-yard pickup kept the chains moving.
Four plays later from the Raiders' 40-yard line, Mitchell had a 22-yard reception to bring the Jets to the 18-yard line, ultimately setting up Williams' TD score.
The Jets were in 13 personnel (1 RB, 3 TE, 1 WR) and Mitchell was used in motion, moving from the right to left, prior to the snap. With Smith under center, he faked the handoff to RB Braelon Allen as Mitchell ran another out route, breaking left at the 20 to gain extra separation from CB Jermod McCoy and he made the catch before being pushed out of bounds.
Deep-Ball Connection
On a day full of explosives, the Jets' longest play from scrimmage was Smith's 47-yard vertical strike to Mitchell with less than six minutes remaining. His final reception ultimately set up Sanders' fourth field goal, pulling the Jets within 2 points.
On first-and-10 from the Jets' 40-yard line, the offense was in 11 personnel with Mitchell and Wilson on the right side of the formation. Wilson ran an in-route, drawing LB Nakobe Dean with him as Mitchell ran a post, cutting in front of S Treydan Stukes while S Jeremy Chinn worked back as Smith's pass arrived.
Even with Stukes putting a hand up to try and block the football away, Smith threw a perfect ball that Mitchell handled in stride. He was tackled immediately and controlled the ball to the ground.
It was Mitchell's longest reception of the season – he had a 40-yard pickup in Week 1 – and the third-longest of his career; he had a 75-yard reception as a Colt against the Rams in Week 4 last season and had a 52-yard gain in his third game as a Jet against the Falcons.