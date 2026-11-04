Jets WR Garrett Wilson is in Concussion Protocol

The Jets returned to the practice field on Wednesday ahead of their Week 9 date with the Chiefs in Kansas City. Wide receiver Garrett Wilson, who is in concussion protocol, and DT Harrison Phillips, who is dealing with an ankle injury, did not participate and are "day-to-day," according to head coach Aaron Glenn.

On the second to last play of the Jets' 38-33 loss to the Raiders, Wilson stretched out his hands to make a 15-yard reception on a pass delivered by QB Geno Smith. Raiders S Jeremy Chinn made a beeline to the Jets receiver and made helmet-to-helmet contact with Wilson, which drew an unnecessary roughness call. Wilson, who was the intended receiver in the end zone on the next play which resulted in Chinn's game-sealing interception, felt the effects of the hit on Monday and entered concussion protocol.

Against the Raiders, Wilson was targeted 12 times and had 6 catches for 83 yards. Through eight games, Wilson has 43 receptions on 63 targets for 527 yards and 3 TDs.