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Jets WR Garrett Wilson is in Concussion Protocol

HC Aaron Glenn Says 4 Players “Headed in the Right Direction” Ahead of Sunday’s Contest vs. Chiefs

Nov 04, 2026 at 02:29 PM
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Eric Allen

Senior Reporter

New York Jets 2026 Season: Las Vegas Raiders vs New York Jets on November 1, 2026 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ (New York Jets Photo).

The Jets returned to the practice field on Wednesday ahead of their Week 9 date with the Chiefs in Kansas City. Wide receiver Garrett Wilson, who is in concussion protocol, and DT Harrison Phillips, who is dealing with an ankle injury, did not participate and are "day-to-day," according to head coach Aaron Glenn.

On the second to last play of the Jets' 38-33 loss to the Raiders, Wilson stretched out his hands to make a 15-yard reception on a pass delivered by QB Geno Smith. Raiders S Jeremy Chinn made a beeline to the Jets receiver and made helmet-to-helmet contact with Wilson, which drew an unnecessary roughness call. Wilson, who was the intended receiver in the end zone on the next play which resulted in Chinn's game-sealing interception, felt the effects of the hit on Monday and entered concussion protocol.

Against the Raiders, Wilson was targeted 12 times and had 6 catches for 83 yards. Through eight games, Wilson has 43 receptions on 63 targets for 527 yards and 3 TDs.

Phillips has recorded 24 tackles and 3 QB hits this season in the defensive interior.  Last week, the Jets placed DT T'Vondre Sweat (knee) on injured reserve. Jowon Briggs (2 tackles and 4 pressures) led the DTs against Las Vegas with 49 snaps followed by rookie Darrell Jackson Jr. (4 tackles) with 42. Phillips followed with 38 snaps (2 tackles) while Jack Heflin (2 tackles) joined the rotation for 21 plays.

Four Jets – RB Breece Hall (quad), edge David Bailey (groin), edge Joseph Ossai (ankle) and TE Mason Taylor – were all limited participants in Wednesday's workout.

"They're trending in right direction," Glenn said.

Hall hasn't played since he went down late in the Jets' 31-24 Week 3 loss to the Lions in Detroit. RB Braelon Allen has stepped up in his absence, producing 100-plus scrimmage yards in four consecutive games and his 504 rush yards since Week 4 are the second-most in the NFL. Bailey, the highest drafted defensive player in franchise history, missed his first game against the Raiders. He and Hall of Famer Brian Urlahcer are the only players this century to register at least 5.5 sacks and 35 tackles with their first seven career games.

The Jets also opened up the 21-day practice window for rookie safety VJ Payne.

"He'll get a chance to get some practice and we'll just see how that goes," Glenn said of the seventh-round pick, the No. 228 overall selection out of Kansas State.

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