Taking Flight to Kansas City | Jets Prepare for Week 9 Matchup Against Chiefs

The Jets (2-6) are traveling to Kansas City for a Week 9 matchup with the Chiefs (5-2) at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday. After dropping their last three games, the Green & White look to improve against Chiefs who return home after losing their past two on the road.

"We know exactly who this team is; we know exactly what they're about," HC Aaron Glenn said of the Chiefs on Wednesday. "They've created a sustainable winning situation over there, that's a lot to the credit of the players, the coaching staff and the organization. We look forward to playing against a team like this."

Last week, the Jets' offense clicked with QB Geno Smith completing 5-of-10 passes of 20-plus air yards for 142 yards, the most by any quarterback in Week 8 and the ninth-most in a single game this season. Overall, Smith threw for 290 yards (22 -of -30), 2 TDs and 1 INT. After RB Braelon Allen and WR Adonai Mitchell each recorded more than 100 yards, rushing and receiving respectively, the Jets have now had 6 players reach the century mark in a game, their most since 2010: Allen (two), Mitchell (one), WR Garrett Wilson (two), WR Omar Cooper Jr. (one), RB Breece Hall (one) and TE Kenyon Sadiq (one).

Allen has recorded 100-plus scrimmage yards in four consecutive games and since Week 4 has rushed for the second-most yards in the NFL (504) behind only Tampa Bay's Bucky Irving (548). The Chiefs upgraded their ground attack in free agency with Kenneth Walker, the reigning Super Bowl MVP who currently ranks No. 3 in the NFL with 770 rushing yards.

Additionally, rookie RB Emmett Johnson is starting to make an impact for Kansas City as well. In the 28-24 loss to the Denver Broncos last week, Johnson had 128 receiving yards including a 73-yard TD, which was the longest by a rookie running back in Chiefs franchise history. While he has 77 rushing yards, Johnson has been productive in the passing game with 237 yards.