Jets Defense Prepares for Patrick Mahomes and Kenneth Walker III

"When you have a back like that, it kind of changes things," Thomas said. "You kind of got to play to his strengths, and he has a lot of them, honestly. But I mean, it doesn't really change anything that we're going to do -- corners got to come up and get ready to tackle. But overall, I don't feel like their identity has changed. I just feel like they've added more playmakers, and they've been smart with how they're using them." He added: "Overall, we just got to play our game.'