Back in the Backfield | Breece Hall Ready to Make Return

"Quiet down, I can hear you down the hall," rookie QB Cade Klubnik jokingly said, walking into the locker room after Thursday's practice. He was talking to Breece Hall, who was competing against the defensive backs in ping-pong before his first media availability since he sustained a quad injury in Week 3 in Detroit.

Hall is expected to be back in the backfield for the Jets' Week 9 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs.

"I don't think people understood how serious my injury was, but it's all behind us now," Hall said with his hands on his hips fielding questions from reporters. "I'm ready to play Sunday."

Hall fully practiced for the first time on Thursday, having been back in a limited capacity leading up to Week 6. But he was still experiencing inflammation in his quad after workouts, which prevented him from being a full participant sooner.