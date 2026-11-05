Geno Smith's Focus Is on the Chiefs but His Pace Has Put Him in Jets Record Book Territory

There's a different name and decade for almost every category. But Smith prefers to focus not what's behind him but what's ahead, and the names of some former Jets players ─ Glenn, the former Pro Bowl cornerback, and OC Frank Reich, a quarterback on the 1996 team ─ who are helping him and the team prepare for a stern challenge in Arrowhead Stadium's sea of red.

"I think it starts with Coach," Smith said of the man also known as AG. "I think his message has always been to get better every single week and every single day, and we follow his lead. And he's got the right demeanor and the right mindset.: From there, Coach Reich, the belief that he has. I mean, he's a quarterback himself.

"With having those type of coaches and the mindset that they instill in us, it just trickled down to the leaders and then to the entire locker room. And we've got a lot of great players in this locker room, we've got a lot of guys that we believe in wholeheartedly. So we've just got to keep getting better until we get the job done here."

As all the Jets acknowledge, the challenge is daunting in tackling the Chiefs, who figure to be ornery at home after starting the season 5-0, then hitting a two-game skid with road losses to the Seahawks and Broncos. But more than the number, as Smith said, he has belief in his team and his team has belief in him.