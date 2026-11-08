Jets RB Breece Hall: 'Happy to Be Back on the Field'

RB Breece Hall returned to the field on Sunday after missing 5 games with a quad injury as he and Braelon Allen combined to roll up 87 rushing yards in the first half.
The Jets, however, got away from the ground-and-pound game in the second half of their 35-12 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium.
In the first 30 minutes, Hall had 13 carries for 57 yards (4.4 per) and Allen, who fumbled once, had 6 rushes for 30 yards (5.0 per) and 2 receptions for 21 yards. The Jets trailed by 2 points, 14-12, at the break.
But after KC (6-2) marched down the field in 10 plays covering 60 yards and TE Travis Kelce scored from a yard out, the Jets' (2-7) tandem of running backs had only 4 carries between them.
"I think we went away from our bread and butter, which is running the ball," said Hall, who finished with 16 carries for 61 yards and also caught 3 passes from QB Geno Smith for 24 yards. "I think they sped us up a little bit when they got out to a little bit of a lead, sometimes that happens. But I think in those situations everybody's got to have a better sense of urgency, and we got to make everything shake up when it comes to executing the play calls."
Hall's long gain of the game, 16 yards, came in the second quarter after a series of gritty runs, none of more than 7 yards.
"I think our play calling was fine," Hall said about the second half. "But I think offensively, everybody just needed to take a deep breath and lock in. You know, execute what's called."
While Hall was out injured, Allen stepped up and rushed for more than 100 yards in three games, and had more than 100 yards from scrimmage in a fourth. Before Sunday's game, OC Frank Reich called Hall the team's bell cow, but Hall complimented Allen and said he deserved to play more based on his production.
"I think we just went off the flow of the game," Hall said about sharing the load with Allen. "I think we had a very balanced attack, and we were both running the ball very efficiently.
"And in the second half, we kind of just got away from it. So sometimes it happens when you get down. But you know, I'm just happy to be back on the field. For four weeks he [Allen] was doing his thing. So I've always been an advocate for him to get the ball, he deserves it. So I was going to be cool with the split regardless, because we know we're going to get our touches."
See the best photos from the Jets game against the Chiefs in Week 9.