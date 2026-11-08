Jets RB Breece Hall: 'Happy to Be Back on the Field'

Hall's long gain of the game, 16 yards, came in the second quarter after a series of gritty runs, none of more than 7 yards.

"I think our play calling was fine," Hall said about the second half. "But I think offensively, everybody just needed to take a deep breath and lock in. You know, execute what's called."

While Hall was out injured, Allen stepped up and rushed for more than 100 yards in three games, and had more than 100 yards from scrimmage in a fourth. Before Sunday's game, OC Frank Reich called Hall the team's bell cow, but Hall complimented Allen and said he deserved to play more based on his production.

"I think we just went off the flow of the game," Hall said about sharing the load with Allen. "I think we had a very balanced attack, and we were both running the ball very efficiently.