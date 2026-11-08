Jets Rookie Edge David Bailey Logs 2 Sacks and 2 Forced Fumbles in Loss

After missing one game with a groin injury, Jets rookie edge David Bailey didn't miss a beat against Kansas City on Sunday.

The No. 2 overall selection in last April's NFL Draft roared back into action during the Jets 35-12 loss to the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium, tying for the team lead with 9 tackles (5 solo) a pair of sacks, 2 forced fumbles on the same drive in the first half, 3 QB hits and 3 TFL.

"No surprise, that's who he is and each game he's learning and each game is getting better," HC Aaron Glenn said after the game. "But it's good to see that. We expect him to make plays like that. We expect him to be on the field as much as we can.

"And the more he's on the field, the more that gives us an opportunity to make plays. So, it was good to see that from him. I think he caused a fumble on one of them, and he just had a second [on KC QB Patrick Mahomes]. But I mean, Mahomes is a tough guy. I knew he was going to come back to play."

On that Chiefs' drive late in the first half, Bailey sacked Mahomes at the KC 37 on a second-and-4 play, but OT Jaylon Moore fell on the ball. Two plays later, the elusive Bailey got to Mahomes again, hitting his right arm hard as the QB was trying to launch a pass. Jets edge Will McDonald IV fell on the ball at the KC 27.