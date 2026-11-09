3 Takeaways | David Bailey Leaves His Mark on Patrick Mahomes

The Jets fell to 2-7 after a 35-12 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs (6-2) at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday. Here are three takeaways from Week 9.

'We're Playing with Fight and Spirit'

The Jets scored points on their first three drives and they scored on four of their six possessions in the first half. K Jason Sanders, who has made 21-of-24 of his field goal attempts this season, accounted for all of 12 points while becoming the fourth Jets kicker this century with 4 FGs in a half.

But after gaining 171 yards in the first two quarters, the Jets were held to 58 yards in the second half and weren't able to convert a third down.

"We were playing with a lot of fight and spirit," QB Geno Smith said postgame. "I thought the same thing in the second half, but I think it just got away from us. That is something that we've said for a few weeks now. It's one thing to say it and another thing to go out there and fix it."

The Jets rushed for 99 yards in the first half on 21 attempts, averaging 4.7 yards a carry. But the unit couldn't find a rhythm in the second half. They had two possessions in the third quarter and just six plays – two which resulted in Chiefs' sacks and a 19-yard third-down conversion from Smith to Adonai Mitchell was negated by an illegal shift penalty.

"Once the opposing team gets the lead, they just start to dial up pressures and kept the guys over the top on the back end and force you to nickel and dime them down the field," Smith said. "We just weren't able to do it today."

The Chiefs defense generated a season-high 50% pressure rate, converting a season-high five of their 18 pressures into sacks (26.3%), according to Next Gen Stats.

With WR Garrett Wilson out (concussion protocol), Smith targeted rookie WR Omar Cooper Jr. 11 times and he made a team-leading 8 receptions for 58 yards. Mitchell was targeted 7 times, but he did not have a reception.

The Jets had five trips into plus-territory in the first half and one red zone trip. After Hall's 7-yard run, the Jets had 1st-and-goal at the 4 on their opening march. But the Chiefs turned them away and Sanders converted a 23-yard chip shot to give the Jets their first lead.

"If I had a perfect answer, we would have probably solved it by now," Smith said about getting over the hump inside the 20. "I'm pretty frustrated with myself personally and looking how I can be better with the guys and be a better quarterback so we can get it done."