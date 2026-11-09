Jets Week 9 Stats & Notes | David Bailey Shines

Team
- The Jets lead the league in snaps by players aged 26 and younger (9,845), ranking top six in offensive snaps (3,916), defensive snaps (4,055), and special teams snaps (1,874).
- The Jets lead the league in both scrimmage yards (2,889) and defensive tackles (397) by players aged 26 and under, and rank fourth in sacks (17.0).
Defense
- The Jet defense forced three fumbles vs. KC, bringing their season total to 13, the most in the league entering Week 10.
- It marked the third game this season in which the Jet defense notched three forced fumbles, the most such games in the league.
- This is just the fourth time this century that a Jets team has forced three or more fumbles in three different games, and the first time since 2011. Their three such games this season are the most by a Jets team after nine games since 2000.
David Bailey
- EDGE David Bailey has 7.5 sacks this season, tied for the fifth-most by a player in their first eight career games since the stat became official in 1982, joining a top five that features Pro Football Hall of Famers Reggie White and Julius Peppers.
- Bailey registered 2.0 sacks and two forced fumbles on a single drive, becoming just the eighth player in the NFL as far back as 1991 to record two of each on the same drive, and the only rookie to record the feat.
- Bailey is the only NFL player over the last 30 years with at least 7.0 sacks and five forced fumbles in the first eight games of his NFL career.
Darrell Jackson Jr.
- Rookie DL Darrell Jackson Jr. led the team with three run stops vs. KC, marking his fifth game this season with at least three, the most among all rookies and tied for the second-most such games among all NFL defensive tackles this season. He's one of only six defensive tackles in the league this season to register at least three run stops in five different games, joining Jordan Davis (PHI), Jeffrey Simmons (CHI), Quinnen Williams (DAL), Tommy Togiai (HST), and LaCale London (ATL).
- Jackson is now up to 20 run stops on the year, the most among all rookies, regardless of position, and six more than the next closest player. His 20 are tied for the seventh-most among all defensive tackles in the league.
- Those 20 run stops are tied for the third-most by a rookie defensive tackle through nine games since Next Gen Stats began tracking the metric in 2016. Every other player in the top five was selected ahead of Jackson in the draft, including three first-round picks in DeForest Buckner (SF), Derrick Brown (CAR), and Christian Wilkins (MIA).
Dane Belton
- S Dane Belton registered eight tackles vs. KC, extending his season total to 75, the most among all NFL safeties and four more than the next closest player.
D'Angelo Ponds
- CB D'Angelo Ponds earned his first career start vs. KC and allowed zero completions on 14 coverage snaps.
- It marked Ponds' second game with 10+ coverage snaps, where he's allowed zero and five yards respectively. This season, there have been 295 occurrences of a player having 10+ coverage snaps at nickel in a single game, a list of 83 players in all. Ponds is one of just 20 to record multiple games allowing five or less yards on 10+ coverage snaps.
- Ponds has allowed just 53 yards on 41 coverage snaps, the third fewest allowed among all slot corners with at least 40 coverage snaps on the season.
Offense
- The Jet offense has scored points on their opening possession in five straight games, the longest active streak in the league.
- It's tied for the fourth longest streak by a Jet offense in a season since 2000, and the longest since 2020.
Geno Smith
- Among the 30 quarterbacks with 150+ attempts this season, QB Geno Smith ranks top 10 in nearly every passing metric, including completion percentage (67.5%; fifth), passer rating (100.5; eighth), TD/INT (4.0; fourth), and yards (2,078; 10th).
- Since the merger, there have been 28 seasons in Jets history in which a quarterback started in all of the team's first nine games. Among those seasons, Smith this year ranks first in passer rating, second in TD/INT ratio, third in completion percentage, and fourth in passing yards.
Breece Hall
- RB Breece Hall rushed for a team-high 61 yards on 15 carries (4.1 avg.) vs. KC, extending his career rushing total to 3,622, surpassing Bill Mathis for the ninth most in franchise history. Hall is 54 yards away from passing Bilal Powell for the eighth-most.
- With his 87 scrimmage yards, Hall also surpassed Mathis for the sixth-most by a running back in franchise history.
- The performance marked Hall's 34th career game with 75+ scrimmage yards, the ninth-most in franchise history, regardless of position.
Omar Cooper Jr.
- WR Omar Cooper Jr. caught a team-high eight receptions for 58 yards vs. KC.
- Despite missing four games on injured reserve, Cooper now ranks fifth among all rookies with 306 receiving yards, while his 20 receptions are the eighth-most and one behind teammate TE Kenyon Sadiq.
- Among the 107 players with 20+ receptions this season, Cooper's 2.83 yards per route ranks seventh in the league and the highest by a rookie.
- It's the sixth-highest mark by a rookie after five career games since 2016, and the highest since Puka Nacua in 2023.
Kenyon Sadiq
- TE Kenyon Sadiq finished second on the team in Week 9 with 49 receiving yards on four receptions, good for an average of 12.3 yards per reception.
- It marked his second game this season averaging 12+ yards per reception on four catches, becoming just the 10th tight end this season with multiple such games.
- Sadiq leads all rookie tight ends with 235 receiving yards this season, the fourth-most by a Jet tight end after nine game this century, joining a top five that includes teammate Mason Taylor.
Special Teams
Jason Sanders
- K Jason Sanders has now made 21 field goals this season, the third-most among all NFL kickers.
Malachi Moore
- S Malachi Moore has registered a tackle on special teams in every game this season, the only player to do so across the league.
- It's tied for the longest streak to start a season over the last 10 years (since 2017).
Thomas Hennessy
- LS Thomas Hennessy played in his 158th career game, tied for the 15th most in franchise history.
Isaiah Davis
- RB Isaiah Davis has registered seven tackles on special teams this season, tied for the third-most among all running backs in the league.
- Since entering the league in 2023, Davis has registered 21 tackles on special teams, tied for the eighth-most among all running backs.
- He joins Ameer Abdullah as the only running backs since 2023 with 20+ tackles on special teams and 750+ scrimmage yards on offense.