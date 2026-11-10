More Amazing Facts from David Bailey's Performance in Kansas City

Other Jets defensive backs with 2 strip sacks in a game besides Adams are S Kerry Rhodes at Buffalo in 2006 and CB Drew Coleman at Pittsburgh in '10.

These are the most strip sacks in a game by the Jets; officially (since 1982) and unofficially (1963-81); no Jet had 3. Strips in a Jets season is a different matter ─ John Abraham holds the team record with 6 in 2005.

Positioning for NFL Record & Fact Book Entry

Besides Jets history, Bailey's numbers give him temporary residence toward perhaps full ownership of a few homes in the NFL Record & Fact Book. For instance, he still has a way to go to equal the most strips in a game in recent history. Since 1992, the most forced fumbles in a game is 4, done by Broncos LB Simon Fletcher in '92 and equaled by Bears CB Charles Tillman in 2012.

But Bailey on Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium became one of eight NFL players since 1992 to score 2 strips in the same drive, and the only rookie to do so.

Then there are berths in the separate categories of sacks and forced fumbles that he's in position to try to achieve. Before the MNF game, Bailey is tied for third in the NFL with his 7.5 sacks and is tied for the top spot with 49ers LB Fred Warner with 5 FFs.