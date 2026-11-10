How Will the Jets Approach the NFL's Trade Deadline?

There could be plenty of movement throughout the NFL over the next 24 hours. The league's trade deadline is 4 p.m. (New York time) Tuesday and many teams will be looking to improve their rosters to make a playoff push and chase a title. Although the Jets (2-7) might not make seismic moves on the trade front, HC Aaron Glenn told reporters Monday that the landscape can always change.

"Never say never, right, but right now, I know we're going to stand pat," Glenn said. "And again, we're in the business of keeping good players. That's how I see it but never say never. You never know what's going to happen. Again, me and Moug [General Manager Darren Mougey] will continue to talk about these things and see how it goes."

Hours after Glenn spoke, the Jets agreed to terms on a deal with the Lions to acquire a 2028 sixth-round pick from Detroit in exchange for backup S Andre Cisco.

Last year at the deadline, the Jets were 1-7. They fielded several calls and made two blockbuster deals that were lauded in league circles. The Jets sent DT Quinnen Williams to the Cowboys for a 2026 second-round pick, a 2027 first-round pick and DT Mazi Smith. And they also executed a trade with the Colts, acquiring first-round picks in 2026 and '27 and WR Adonai Mitchell in exchange for CB Sauce Gardner.

After that historic day, Mougey provided insight to reporters on the Jets process leading into his first deadline day as general manager.