Jets Host Bills in Week 10 AFC East Clash

The Jets (2-7) are hosting the Buffalo Bills (7-1) for their last home game before a two-game road trip and their bye week. It will be their third AFC East matchup of the season in Week 10. The Bills have one of the best records in the NFL and have won their past four games, including a 23-6 "Monday Night Football" victory over the Minnesota Vikings.

"When it comes to this game, obviously a good quality opponent, they're coached well, got great players," HC Aaron Glenn said. "Everything starts with the quarterback [Josh Allen], he's playing at a high level, which he always does, so we're looking forward to the competition."

The Green & White are hoping to improve back home at MetLife Stadium after losing by 35-12 to the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 9.

"When you look at it, you can get caught up in the records," Bills HC Joe Brady said. "The records, I think, always lie to you in the NFL and that's why you can never focus on them. I think [the Jets have] a really good offense that has been in a lot of games and there's a lot of one score games and you take a couple of plays here and there situationally and the record looks completely different."

The Jets lead the league in snaps by players aged 26 and younger, and this year's rookie class has been impactful on both sides of the ball. Edge David Bailey had 2 sacks and a pair of forced fumbles against the Chiefs and his 40 pressures are the most by any player through eight career games in the Next Gen Stats era (2016). With WR Garrett Wilson out in concussion protocol, Omar Cooper Jr. was the team's leading receiver with 8 receptions for 58 yards last week, and his 306 total receiving yards are the third-most by a Jets rookie in his first five career games.