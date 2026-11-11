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Jets Host Bills in Week 10 AFC East Clash

Green & White Have Scored on Opening Possession in Five Straight Games

Nov 11, 2026 at 04:20 PM
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Amanda Vogt

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The Jets (2-7) are hosting the Buffalo Bills (7-1) for their last home game before a two-game road trip and their bye week. It will be their third AFC East matchup of the season in Week 10. The Bills have one of the best records in the NFL and have won their past four games, including a 23-6 "Monday Night Football" victory over the Minnesota Vikings.

"When it comes to this game, obviously a good quality opponent, they're coached well, got great players," HC Aaron Glenn said. "Everything starts with the quarterback [Josh Allen], he's playing at a high level, which he always does, so we're looking forward to the competition."

The Green & White are hoping to improve back home at MetLife Stadium after losing by 35-12 to the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 9.

"When you look at it, you can get caught up in the records," Bills HC Joe Brady said. "The records, I think, always lie to you in the NFL and that's why you can never focus on them. I think [the Jets have] a really good offense that has been in a lot of games and there's a lot of one score games and you take a couple of plays here and there situationally and the record looks completely different."

The Jets lead the league in snaps by players aged 26 and younger, and this year's rookie class has been impactful on both sides of the ball. Edge David Bailey had 2 sacks and a pair of forced fumbles against the Chiefs and his 40 pressures are the most by any player through eight career games in the Next Gen Stats era (2016). With WR Garrett Wilson out in concussion protocol, Omar Cooper Jr. was the team's leading receiver with 8 receptions for 58 yards last week, and his 306 total receiving yards are the third-most by a Jets rookie in his first five career games.

The Bills have faced backup quarterbacks in their past two wins, over the Ravens and Vikings. Buffalo averages the most yards per game (386.4) and points per game (32) in the NFL. Last Week, the Bills were without their starting left tackle Dion Dawkins and left guard Alec Anderson and ran 31 plays in 13 personnel (a 3 TE set), their highest rate in that formation this season.

Against Minnesota, which has one of the league's top-ranked defenses led by DC Brian Flores, the Bills were able to wear the unit down, holding the ball for over 42 minutes and running over 30 more plays than the Vikings. QB Carson Wentz was only 8-of-25 passing for 81 yards with 2 INTs; Minnesota also did not convert a third down in the game (0 of 8).

"I think they're using a lot more five-down structure to try and create matchups for their defensive line," QB Geno Smith said. "Those guys are playing really well; they're mixing it up on the back end. As you know, [Bills defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard] was a safety, so he's a coverage guy, so they're going to mix it up on the backend."

The Jets' offense has scored points on their opening possession in five straight games, which is the longest active streak in the league. In that span, the Green & White have scored 2 TDs and 3 field goals.

Among the 30 QBs this season with 150 or more passing attempts, Smith ranks in the top 10 in nearly every metric, including completion percentage (67.5%, fifth), passer rating (100.5, seventh), TD/INT (4.0, fifth) and yards (2,078, 10th).

Brady, while he has never met Smith, played against him in high school and said his play has been "impressive."

"He's throwing the deep ball extremely well and we're going to have to be on it at all times because they can, you know they can push the ball and get an explosive play," Brady said.

RB Breece Hall returned to the Jets' backfield last week after missing 5 games with a quad injury he sustained in Week 3. Hall rushed for a team-high 61 yards against the Chiefs, which extended his rushing total to 3,622, the ninth-most in franchise history.

The Green & White will lean on Hall and Braelon Allen with their rushing attack, but the Bills, when Allen isn't running the ball himself, have James Cook who ranks fifth in the league with 814 yards this season. Cook has rushed for over 100 yards in 4 games, including last week against the Vikings.

Gallery | Every Jets Touchdown from the First Half of the 2026 Season

Check out photos that captured every touchdown the Jets scored from the first half of the 2026 season.

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