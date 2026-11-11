5 Jets Earn Honors in The Athletic's Midseason All-Rookie Team

Second Team: Omar Cooper Jr. & Darrell Jackson Jr.

Omar Cooper Jr. has only played in 5 games, but Dane Brugler said "it has been a small, yet impressive sample size" and included him on the WR second team along with Philadelphia's Makai Lemon and Pittsburgh's Germie Bernard.

His 306 receiving yards ranks fifth among rookies.

Cooper sustained an ankle injury on the opening drive of the Jets' Week 1 win over the Tennessee Titans and was placed on injured reserve. His first game back was in Week 6 against the New England Patriots, and Cooper had 6 receptions for 103 yards.

He followed up that performance with 115 yards the following week against the Dolphins. Cooper scored touchdowns in each game and became the first player in over 40 seasons to record multiple games of 100-plus receiving yards and a receiving TD within their first three career games and the first to do so in consecutive games.

Cooper and Sadiq are two of six Jets to record a 100-plus yard game, the Jets' most since 2010 and the fifth time in franchise history they've had at least six in a season.

Darrell Jackson Jr.'s workload has steadily increased throughout the season, which is why Brugler included him on the DT second team with Carolina's Lee Hunter.

Over the last four games, Jackson has played at least 35 defensive snaps, and he has 26 total tackles, which leads all rookie DTs, and 1 sack.